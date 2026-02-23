This Galaxy S26 Ultra variant could cost some buyers an arm and a leg

Evan Blass

TL;DR The Galaxy S26 series is reportedly set to receive a massive price increase in Samsung’s home country, South Korea.

Different models are expected to cost 5–20% more than the Galaxy S25 series.

One specific variant will be roughly $300 more expensive in Korea.

However, for customers outside the country, the prices are unlikely to change from previous generations.

The time has come. Samsung is finally set to unveil the Galaxy S26 series this week. And, a plethora of leaks, including a fresh hands-on before the launch, have already revealed much of what we will learn at the event. While we would still be watching it for the price, leaks have spoiled that, too. Multiple leaks have suggested what the Galaxy S26 phones could cost in different parts of the world, and while there’s good news for those looking to buy the new phone in the US, users in certain regions, especially South Korea, are expected to take the hit from the supply chain crunch.

For several weeks now, Korean media outlets have been echoing the possibility of a substantial price increase for the Galaxy S26 series. Earlier this month, we saw a report hinting at a 5–12% price increase for the 256GB and 512GB variants, marking the first price increase since the Galaxy S22. Now, another outlet, Chosun Biz, claims to have learned about the prices of the 1TB storage variant, limited to the Galaxy S26 Ultra, and it’s even wilder than the previous reports.

According to the publication, the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s 1TB variant is set to witness a massive hike. In Korea, the specific variant will reportedly cost 2.545 million won (~$1,767), a steep jump of the equivalent of approximately $290 compared to the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s 1TB variant.

If these reports turn out to be true, the Galaxy S26’s Korean prices could even beat US prices, even without factoring in the extra duties and tariffs Samsung must pay when importing devices into the US.

The increasing demand and, thus, higher prices for DRAM and NAND modules are putting strain on the supply chain. TM Roh, Samsung’s president of the Mobile eXPerience (MX) Division, has publicly acknowledged the crunch, though without specifically mentioning the Galaxy S26 series, and the repeated reports around increased prices leave no room for doubt.

Thankfully for consumers in the US, Samsung is expected to absorb price shocks. However, it’s hard to say how long the freeze will last or whether Samsung will be forced to raise prices internationally. That’s why if you’re planning to buy the Galaxy S26 series, you might want to pre-reserve the device and enjoy additional benefits, including a potential storage upgrade as Samsung typically offers every year.

