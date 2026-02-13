The Galaxy S26 could be over $100 more expensive in some markets

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR A Korean news outlet has reported the expected price increase for the Galaxy S26.

This is the first price increase since the Galaxy S23 and could make the Galaxy S26 at least $70 more expensive than Galaxy S25 models.

The 512GB variants could be ~$110 more expensive in Korea.

Samsung is expected to absorb these losses for the US and other major international markets.

When it pours, it rains. The adage stands for the Galaxy S26 series, which has been brutally leaked. With less than two weeks left to the official launch, we’re already apprised of its specifications, (minimal) design changes, key features, and tentative pricing for some internal markets. Now, a report gives us a look into Samsung’s plans for the domestic market, where the Galaxy S26 is set to witness a major price increase for the first time in many years.

Last month, a Korean outlet reported on the potential price increase for the Galaxy S26 series. In a more recent report, another publication, ET News, is doubling down and providing the exact breakdown of the price increases in the domestic market.

Based on fresh information, the 256GB models of the Galaxy S26 will witness a price increase of 99,000 Korean won (~$69), which is even higher than the (equivalent of) $60 previously reported. ET News also provides insights into price hikes by model. Here’s the breakdown per model, based on the revised prices for their 256GB and 512GB variants:

256GB – Tentative Price (million KRW) 256GB – Converted into USD 512GB – Tentative Price (million KRW) 512GB – Converted into USD Galaxy S26

256GB – Tentative Price (million KRW) 1.254

256GB – Converted into USD 870

512GB – Tentative Price (million KRW) 1.46

512GB – Converted into USD 1,010

Galaxy S26 Plus

256GB – Tentative Price (million KRW) 1.452

256GB – Converted into USD 985

512GB – Tentative Price (million KRW) 1.66

512GB – Converted into USD 1,150

Galaxy S26 Ultra

256GB – Tentative Price (million KRW) 1.797

256GB – Converted into USD 1,245

512GB – Tentative Price (million KRW) 2

512GB – Converted into USD 1,385



For the 512GB variants, the gap is even higher than the base storage options. The Galaxy S26 series prices for higher storage options are likely to increase by nearly 160,000 won (~$110). While the 256GB price has been finalized per one of ET News‘ sources, Samsung is currently more flexible on the other variants’ pricing.

As expected, these higher prices are driven by surging demand for RAM amid the AI boom, which is further forcing manufacturers to prioritize data centers while limiting supply for consumer-grade products. The subsequent shortage of DRAM modules for smartphones has increased their share in a device’s Bill of Materials (BOM) from 10–15% to 30–40%.

This is notably the first price increase in Korea since the Galaxy S23 series. It’s also significant because while Samsung is increasing prices substantially for domestic buyers, it is expected to absorb any losses for international consumers, especially those in the US, and sell the Galaxy S26 phones at the same price as the Galaxy S25 series. Leaks for Western Europe tell a similar story.

Meanwhile, the same may not hold in other markets, including EMEA and APAC, but we’ve yet to see any credible leaks about those prices. Meanwhile, TM Roh, the CEO of Samsung’s MX Division, had previously cautioned that the increase would affect all its products and not just phones.

In addition to the Galaxy S26 series, Samsung is also set to unveil the Galaxy Buds 4 series on February 25. Use the button below to pre-reserve the phones.

