Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Mobile

Someone got the Galaxy S26 Ultra and went hands-on with the new Privacy Display

Samsung's headline feature for the Galaxy S26 Ultra just can't stop leaking.
By

46 minutes ago

Add AndroidAuthority on Google
Galaxy S26 Ultra Privacy display leak
Sahil Karoul/X
TL;DR
  • A YouTuber has shared a hands-on clip of the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s Privacy Display feature in action.
  • The video shows him activating the feature and viewing the phone from different angles to check how effective it is in real-world use.
  • We can also see that Samsung will offer two display dimming options, including one for “Maximum privacy protection.”

A tech YouTuber seems to have gotten his hands on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra just days ahead of Unpacked. With Samsung’s latest flagship in hand, creator Sahil Karoul has shared a short clip demonstrating how the company’s new Privacy Display feature works. The video shows him activating the feature and viewing the phone from different angles to check how effective it is in real-world use.

Karoul’s video shows the Galaxy S26 Ultra with the regular Privacy display switched on, but we can also see a “Maximum privacy protection” toggle that might further obscure screen visibility when activated. Unfortunately, the YouTuber hasn’t shared any videos with maximum protection switched on.

— Sahil Karoul (@KaroulSahil) February 22, 2026

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?

google preferred source badge light@2xgoogle preferred source badge dark@2x

Nevertheless, Privacy Display is perhaps one of the most leaked new features of the upcoming Galaxy S26 series. A while back, Samsung also officially revealed how the feature is a pixel-level solution that keeps the display and its contents private from shoulder surfers.

Galaxy users will be able to apply privacy protections to specific apps as well as PINs and other sensitive inputs. Users will also be able to limit what’s visible in notification pop-ups and set the feature to activate automatically in public places.

We’ll get a more detailed look at how Privacy Display works in just a couple of days, but this sneak peek serves as a neat little teaser for anyone looking forward to the feature.

Reserve the next Galaxy and get $30 Samsung credit, chance to win $5,000
Reserve the next Galaxy and get $30 Samsung credit, chance to win $5,000
Reserve the next Galaxy and get $30 Samsung credit, chance to win $5,000
Get ready to upgrade to the next level of Galaxy
Reserve to get a $30 Samsung credit during pre-order, up to $900 additional savings, and a chance to win $5,000 to use on Samsung.com.
Reserve now
News
SamsungSamsung Galaxy S26
Follow

Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.