The best multiplayer Switch games to play with your friends

Multiplayer Switch games are the best way to stay connected and have fun with your friends from a distance. Or if you need something to spend time with your family at home. No matter how you connect, playing with others is a great way to get even more out of your Nintendo Switch console. Here are our picks for the best multiplayer Switch games currently available.

Note: You will need an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription to play these games online, but many also support local multiplayer.

The best multiplayer Switch games

Super Mario Party

If there’s any genuinely iconic multiplayer Nintendo game, it’s Super Mario Party. The latest entry is a board-style game with a ton of unique twists. Each character has its unique Dice Blocks. So there’s a lot of strategy behind choosing a specific character to play as.

While you’re trying to collect stars and coins to win the game, there are also fun mini-games to keep it interesting. There are also different maps to choose from, so the game never feels stale.

You can even play in Online Mariothon mode with other online players. There are five mini-games you can compete in with other players. You receive rewards when playing in this mode. Learn more at the link below.

You should also take a look at the newer Mario Party Superstars title. This game didn’t get its own section because it’s not an original game. Instead, it’s a recollection of 100 mini-games and five game boards coming from titles as old as the first Mario Party for Nintendo 64. These all get HD upgrades and full online multiplayer compatibility.

Minecraft

Minecraft continues to be a builder’s dream, and the pixelated game is still as fun as it was when it first launched. Of course, the only limit is your imagination. Of course, one of the best parts of Minecraft is that it’s made to be shared with others.

You can play with up to eight players, whether you do so online or through your local network. Additionally, you can even play with four players on a single system. It’s also fully cross-platform, so you can play with your friends on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and mobile.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

I can’t say enough good things about this game. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a brilliant game, whether playing alone, with friends, or online. There are 42 Nintendo characters to choose from, the largest number of characters ever offered in a Mario Kart game.

There are tons of tracks to play on. Plus, a lot of the tracks are remastered from previous Nintendo consoles. The game will tell you when you play on a track that was originally on Nintendo 64, the Wii, etc. I thought that was a nifty feature.

You can customize the game to your liking in so many different ways. You can choose a casual 50cc race or kick it up to a speedy 200cc race. There are so many different vehicles, wheels, and gliders to choose from, depending on how you like to play.

If you own a Nintendo Switch, this is definitely a multiplayer game you should have in your library.

Moving Out

Moving Out is hands down one of my favorite multiplayer Nintendo Switch games. It is described as a physics-based moving simulator. You are given a specific number of items in each house, which you have to move onto a moving truck.

Then, there are also specific challenges, like not breaking any windows or bringing plastic flamingos to someone’s lawn. The challenges add longevity to the game because you have something to work towards when you replay a level.

If you play by yourself, all the items will only need one person to move them. If you play with one other person, the bigger things, like the bed, the fridge, and the couches, require two people to move them. That means you have to coordinate your movements with another person. It gets hilarious quickly. I haven’t played with three or four people yet, but I imagine it would be even funnier to try to get all four people to move those larger items.

Overcooked 2

Overcooked 2 can be played in either local or online multiplayer modes. While the game’s premise may seem simple, it can get pretty intense and hilarious. You discover new recipes, put out fires, assemble foods, and more. Plus, there are multiple kitchens to play in and shake things up.

You can either work together with other players or compete against them. This is a great multiplayer Switch game for families; it’s rated E and is full of wholesome fun.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate

This is another classic from Nintendo. 74 players come with the game, more if you buy DLCs. You can choose from over 100 stages to fight in or use the Stage Morph option to automatically transform from one stage into another.

Plus, there are so many different game modes to choose from, it would take a long time for the game to get old. You can play in Training Mode when you start. Then, there is Smash mode (play with up to 8 players), Squad Strike mode (play 3v3 or 5v5 against an opponent, one character at a time), or even Tourney mode (32-player customizable tournament).

Pikmin 3 Deluxe

Up to two players can play together in Pikmin 3 Deluxe. In this game, it’s your job to defeat enemies and find food to take back to your starving home planet. There are a ton of great story missions and side missions to experience.

Each Pikmin has different abilities too. For example, the blue Pikmin can breathe underwater, the winged Pikmin can fly, and the yellow Pikmin is immune to electric shock. It’s fun to go through the game and strategically use all of the Pikmin to get through the level as fast and intelligent as possible.

Pikmin 4 is a more recent entry in the series, but the multiplayer elements are much more limited. Pikmin 3 Deluxe is unique in that you can play through the entire story with two players, so we think it’s a better pick for couch co-op.

Among Us

Among Us has become a fan favorite, and it’s easy to see why. This game is super inexpensive to play on PC and Switch and free to play on mobile devices. If you purchase the game for your Nintendo Switch, you can play with friends playing on their PC or mobile device.

If you haven’t heard of this game yet, the premise is really basic. You’re on a spaceship with 3 to 10 other players and have to do tasks to ready your ship for departure. One or two of the players on your spaceship are impostors who are trying to kill everyone before the ship leaves.

This game is insanely fun and may start many heated arguments with your friends or family, but it’s worth it.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a great single-player game, but it’s also super fun as a multiplayer game. The process of getting to other people’s islands is way too slow right now, but hopefully, that’s something Nintendo is working towards for the future.

Once you’re on other people’s islands, though, it’s really fun. You can chat with your friend’s residents, NPCs you might not have seen yet in your own game. Then, you can also help them harvest and collect materials, hunt for fossils, and more. You can play with up to eight players online or over local wireless. Or, if you’re playing on one system at home, four family members can play at once.

Luigi’s Mansion 3

This is another game that is an excellent single-player, but it has quite a few fun multiplayer features as well. You can play co-op with someone in story mode; one of you plays as Luigi, and one plays as Gooigi.

Or, if you feel like playing with more people, you can play mini-games in the ScareScraper. Up to eight players can play at once, either locally or online. You complete fun challenges, like defeating all the ghosts in the tower, finding lost Toads, etc.

Super Mario Maker 2

The story mode in Super Mario Maker 2 is single-player, but the real fun in this game is the community. You can build your levels and play levels that other people have created.

Up to four players can play together locally to clear a course that either you or someone else built. Or, you can also play in online multiplayer mode to compete against other people or work together to complete a level. The possibilities are endless, and it never ceases to impress me how creative the online community can be.

Fortnite

Fortnite is entirely free to download on the Nintendo Switch eShop. This is a battle royale game with 100 players dropping into the fight at a time. To win, you have to be the last one standing. You can build forts, gather resources, earn cool gear, and choose to play offense or defense.

You can play with friends or other random players online. The game is constantly updated with new stuff, and there’s no cost to play, so it’s one of the best value multiplayer games for the Switch. Check out our list of the best free Nintendo Switch games if you’re on a tight budget.

FIFA 23

There’s nothing like a good game of FIFA. The franchise holds strong, and the latest 2023 version is all the hype. You’ll get access to all the latest stadiums, teams, players, and leagues. Graphics and physics are better than ever, too.

The best part about soccer is that it’s a game that involves many players. This is what makes this one of the best multiplayer games. You can game with up to 8 players, making for the most intense matches, whether you’re playing co-op or going against your buds.

If you can wait a few months, the sequel, which is rebranded as EA Sports FC 24, is slated for release at the tail end of September. It’s already available for pre-order as of writing, and depending on when you’re reading this it may already be out.

Diablo III: Eternal Collection

Diablo III is an action RPG packed with over 800 abilities to unlock, tons of extraordinary creatures to fight, and content that never gets old. You can play with up to four players locally on one Nintendo Switch console. Or, you can play remotely on up to four separate consoles.

This game has a lot to love, and it’s way more fun when playing with friends. Just keep in mind that it isn’t one for the kids. It’s also worth noting that the Switch version of this game came out six years after the PC title, so don’t hold your breath for a Diablo 4 Switch release any time soon.

New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe

This is yet another classic for Nintendo and one of the best multiplayer games for the Switch. New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe is the classic side-scrolling Mario adventure we all know and love. You can play locally with up to three other players.

This game includes the New Super Mario Bros U levels as well as more difficult New Super Luigi U games. There are 164 courses across the two main game modes, so there are hours worth of content to enjoy for you and your friends!

The next game in the Super Mario lineup is called Super Mario Bros Wonder, and it’s looking to be another fantastic multiplayer Switch game. It’s set for release on October 20, 2023.

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R

Mario Kart games are fantastic, but sometimes you want a less cartoon-like racing experience. That’s when something like Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R becomes one of the best multiplayer Switch games. You can take on challenges with up to three other online racers, or you can play local co-op at home.

The story revolves around the return of SH1FT3R, a criminal organization you must beat in cut-throat races. You’ll need to trigger traps, hit speed boosts, and improve your driving skills to stop them.

Nintendo Switch Sports

Mixing video games with exercise is all the rage in the past few years. Nintendo Switch Sports is all about getting some active time while having fun with friends and family. You can play popular sports like volleyball, badminton, bowling, soccer, chambara, tennis, and golf.

The title supports up to four players, and you can use the Joy-Con controllers to get in the game physically.

Mario Strikers: Battle League

Want to get the whole family in? Mario Strikers: Battle League supports up to eight players. You can enjoy all your favorite characters, such as Mario, Toad, Princess Peach, Yoshi, and others. You can also customize your gear to improve both stats and abilities. It’s a really fun sports game with a playful twist.

Comments