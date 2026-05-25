Fake Tomodachi Life apps are popping up like weeds on the Google Play Store

TL;DR A number of Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream knock-offs are popping up in the Google Play Store.

The clones appear to be using identical key art and very similar title names.

The apps have reached a combined total of over 150,000 downloads.

When a game gets a lot of attention, it’s not uncommon to see imitators try to capitalize on the success. That’s currently what’s happening to Nintendo’s Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream on the Google Play Store. However, most knock-offs aren’t often this blatant about it.

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Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is a silly social simulation game where you become the caretaker of an island that’s full of absurd moments. While it’s only been out for a little over a month, the title is selling pretty well, according to Nintendo’s financial report. Spotted by the folks over at Nintendo Life, it appears that success is encouraging scammers to create clones of the game on Android.

Ryan McNeal / Android Authority

Right now, there are two particularly notable knock-offs that are not only using strikingly similar names, but also appear to use key art ripped right off Nintendo’s store page. So far, Tomodachi Life: Living Dream has amassed over 50,000 downloads. Meanwhile, Tomodochi: Live The Dream Life has been downloaded over 100,000 times. What’s also interesting is that the real Tomodachi Life is rated E for everyone, while these clones are rated T for teen, ages 13 and up.

Considering that these apps have been downloaded over 150,000 times, it’s clear that some people are falling for the trap. Remember that the real Tomodachi Life is only available on the Switch, so any copies you see on the Play Store will be fake. Fortunately, these clones likely won’t stay up for long once Nintendo and Google catch wind of them.

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