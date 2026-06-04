The Nintendo Switch 2 is finally getting a removable battery, just not for everyone

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR Nintendo is working on a new version of the Switch 2 with user-replaceable batteries.

It’s making the change to comply with EU regulations that require batteries to be easily replaceable by end users.

The regulation will go into effect from February 27, 2027.

Nintendo is working on new versions of its Switch 2 console specifically for the European market. The company announced on its website that it’s implementing changes that are in line with the EU’s new regulations.

“Regulation (EU) 2023/1542” concerning batteries requires that batteries in certain appliances should be easily replaceable by end users at any time. It will go into effect from February 27, 2027, and Nintendo is expected to start stocking Switch 2 hardware with replaceable batteries by then.

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The company notes that “For current products with model numbers starting with ‘BEE,’ future compliant versions will have unique model numbers and the additional code ‘OSM’ visible on the packaging.”

There are several Nintendo products that have model numbers starting with “BEE”: the Switch 2 console, the left and right Joy-Con 2 controllers, the docking station, and even the Joy-Con strap (BEE-018).

It’s unclear whether Nintendo will make changes to the Joy-Con 2 controllers as well and make their batteries user-replaceable, or whether the regulation requires it to only make these changes to the Switch 2 console.

Currently, replacing the battery on a Switch 2 is no easy feat and requires a multi-step process that’s certainly not something every user can (or should) do. Thanks to the EU’s regulations, battery replacements for Switch 2 units in the European market should become easier.

Nintendo doesn’t clarify exactly what changes it will make to the Switch 2 hardware to comply with the new regulations. However, making batteries user-replaceable will undoubtedly create a product that lasts longer with easier repair options.

It’s also unclear if Nintendo will launch the Switch 2 console with replaceable batteries outside of the EU as well. We’ve reached out to Nintendo for a comment and will update this post when we hear back.

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