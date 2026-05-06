New Animal Crossing web port just made it effortless to hop back in to the GameCube classic

TL;DR A web port of Animal Crossing for the GameCube has been released.

It features progressive web app offline support, so you can save it locally on your device for an app-like experience.

This is a port with no distributed assets, so you’ll still need an Animal Crossing ROM for it to work.

There are many versions of Animal Crossing, but few are as well-remembered as Animal Crossing for the GameCube. If you miss the charming nature of the GameCube’s graphics, there’s a new way for you to hop back into the world. A developer has created a web port of the classic cozy game.

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A developer who goes by turtlekiosk on X has released a web port of Animal Crossing for the GameCube. As the dev explains, this port comes with progressive web app (PWA) offline support, which means you can save it on your device locally and play offline like it’s an app. You’ll also be able to control the game via controller, keyboard, or touch screen controls.

On top of that, there’s Dolphin emulator compatibility, so you can import and export saves. You’ll also be able to change the window size or go full screen. And you can mute the audio, in case you want to put on a podcast or listen to your own music.

Turtlekiosk emphasizes on their GitHub page that this is a port and not an emulator, so no assets are distributed. That means you’ll still need an Animal Crossing ROM to make the port work. The dev also warns that there is no guarantee that your save data won’t get corrupted at some point, so export your save data often.

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