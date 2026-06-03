Your next Pokémon obsession hits Android and iOS very soon

TL;DR Pokémon Champions is launching on Android and iOS on June 17, 2026.

You can pre-register for the game via the Play Store and App Store.

To celebrate the launch, a special in-game campaign featuring Raichu will run from launch day to September 2, 2026.

Announced last year in February, Pokémon Champions launched for the Nintendo Switch in April 2026. However, that’s not the only platform the pocket monster battler will be available on. The game is also coming to mobile, and it will arrive only a couple of weeks from now.

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Today, The Pokémon Company International (TPCI) announced that the mobile version of Pokémon Champions will launch on June 17, 2026. When the app launches, it will be available on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Although the mobile version isn’t out yet, you can visit either marketplace to pre-register before the global release.

As an incentive to get in on the game early, the company plans to run a special in-game campaign that will start on launch day and end on September 2, 2026. During this campaign, players will get Raichu, Raichunite X, and Raichunite Y sent to their in-game mailbox. According to TPCI, these rewards will be available on both Nintendo Switch and mobile.

It’s worth noting that the company says you’ll be able to get Raichu through other means. Meanwhile, the Raichunite X and Raichunite Y mega stones may become available through the in-game shop at an unspecified future date.

If you’re unfamiliar with Pokémon Champions, it’s a free-to-play Pokémon spin-off that’s focused on multiplayer, meaning you can battle other trainers. Since it’s designed to be cross-platform, you’ll be able to play against players either on Switch or on mobile. You’ll also be able to access your data on either platform by logging into your Nintendo account. Although it’s free-to-play, keep in mind that the game does have in-game purchases.

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