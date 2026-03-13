Garmin smartwatches can now join in on the Pokémon fun, but these models miss out

Today is World Sleep Day, the day for raising awareness of sleep health. To celebrate this annual occasion, Garmin and The Pokémon Company International have joined forces to announce something that should please those who fall within the Venn diagram of Garmin owners who also play Pokémon Sleep.

The two companies have announced that Pokémon Sleep is now compatible with select Garmin smartwatches. This includes all Garmin smartwatches with an optical heart rate sensor, except for the following models:

D2 Bravo

fēnix 3 HR

fēnix Chronos

Forerunner 225

Forerunner 235

Forerunner 735XT

vivoactive HR

vivosmart HR

vivosmart HR Plus

If you’re a fan of the app, you’ll want to get started right away. A promotion is running from today to November 1, 2026, that will net you three Poké Biscuits when you register and track sleep data on your Garmin device. You’ll find this gift by tapping on the Gift Box icon in the upper right of the in-game menu.