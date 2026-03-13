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Garmin smartwatches can now join in on the Pokémon fun, but these models miss out
52 minutes ago
- Pokémon Sleep is now compatible with select Garmin smartwatches.
- Two new Pokémon Sleep-themed watch faces are now available in the Connect IQ Store for free.
- Pokémon poses on both watch faces will change throughout the day based on the remaining Body Battery level.
Today is World Sleep Day, the day for raising awareness of sleep health. To celebrate this annual occasion, Garmin and The Pokémon Company International have joined forces to announce something that should please those who fall within the Venn diagram of Garmin owners who also play Pokémon Sleep.
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The two companies have announced that Pokémon Sleep is now compatible with select Garmin smartwatches. This includes all Garmin smartwatches with an optical heart rate sensor, except for the following models:
- D2 Bravo
- fēnix 3 HR
- fēnix Chronos
- Forerunner 225
- Forerunner 235
- Forerunner 735XT
- vivoactive HR
- vivosmart HR
- vivosmart HR Plus
If you’re a fan of the app, you’ll want to get started right away. A promotion is running from today to November 1, 2026, that will net you three Poké Biscuits when you register and track sleep data on your Garmin device. You’ll find this gift by tapping on the Gift Box icon in the upper right of the in-game menu.
In addition to Garmin compatibility, two new watch faces have been added to the Connect IQ Store: “Pokémon Sleep: Snorlax & Friends” and “Pokémon Sleep: I Choose You.” The Snorlax watch face features multiple Pokémon, while the I Choose You watch face lets you choose one Pokémon from a selection of 48. These watch faces are available for free for fēnix, Forerunner, Venu, and vívoactive devices.
It’s also worth noting that the Pokémon poses on both watch faces change throughout the day, depending on your Body Battery energy levels. These watch faces will also switch to night mode an hour and a half before your scheduled sleep time in the Garmin Connect app.
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