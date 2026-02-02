One of the best Switch emulators just added two exciting new features, but there's a catch

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

TL;DR Switch emulator Citron dropped a new “Pathfinder” update over the weekend.

It has a new cross-emulator save management feature and an integrated mod downloader.

These major features are PC-only for now, but all platforms have updates and bug fixes.

It’s only been a week since Eden improved Nintendo Switch emulation on Android in its latest update, but now the other major alternative has pushed brand new features to PC. Citron’s “Pathfinder” update dropped over the weekend, and although it’s mostly focused on PC and Steam Deck performance, it has bug fixes and updates across all platforms.

One of the biggest and most unique new features in the update is save management. This allows you to choose where your save games live, back them up, import them, and even use them in other Switch emulators like Eden or old-school Yuzu. This can be set globally or on a per-game basis.

The two major features are exclusive to PC for now, but there are improvements across all platforms.

The other major new addition is an integrated mod downloader and manager. One of the best things about emulating Switch games is playing with mods, and this update makes it easier than ever to play as girl Link (Linkle) in Breath of the Wild or add tons of custom tracks to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

However, those two features are PC-only. It’s not clear when or if they will be available on Android in the future, but all platforms have received significant updates and bug fixes.

The latest version of Citron has better Vulkan support, improved audio rendering, and numerous other fixes. There’s also a new UI for Steam Deck, as well as tweaks and modernizations to the app’s UI across platforms. If you want to get really spicy, there’s a “surprise me” button that plays a random game from your collection, as well as a built-in CRT filter for some reason.

Similar to Eden, it now has early support for QLauncher, which essentially emulates the Switch Home screen functionality. This is only the initial implementation and it may still have some bugs to squash, but it’s an exciting way to recreate the full Nintendo Switch experience on your PC or gaming handheld.

Check out the full patch notes for more details, as well as download links for Android, Windows, Linux, and macOS. As always, you will need to pull firmware and game files from your own modded Switch to play.

