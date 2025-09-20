I've tested all the best hybrid smartwatches of 2025 and these are my top picks

Hybrid smartwatches nail the best of both worlds: classic analog style with just enough smartwatch features to keep you connected. They look like traditional timepieces but sneak in fitness tracking , heart rate sensors, and the occasional notification. I’ve tested plenty, and the standouts are the ones that blend design and utility without feeling like a gadget in disguise. Below are the hybrid smartwatches I recommend most.

Importantly, the device is extremely comfortable on the wrist. It wears like a traditional watch, which makes it easy to keep on overnight for sleep tracking. Paired with its understated design, the ScanWatch 2 slides seamlessly into daily life. At the end of my review, what stood out most was how natural it felt to wear a watch first and a wellness companion second.

As a hybrid, the ScanWatch 2 doesn’t overload you with apps but still nails the basics: banner-style notifications and enough activity tracking to be useful for most. It can track more than 40 activities, which gives users plenty of options, and the only notable miss is the lack of built-in GPS. There is, however, at least connected GPS for tracking runs and rides; you’ll just need to bring your phone along.

Battery life, however, is what really wins me over about the ScanWatch lineup. Despite its new OS and upgraded features, the ScanWatch 2 lasts up to 30 days on a single charge. In practice, that meant I wore it through nearly a month’s worth of workouts, showers, and sleep without giving power a second thought. When the device finally did run dry, the two-hour recharge felt sluggish, but with such infrequent top-ups, I hardly minded. Compared to most wearables I’ve tested, the convenience here is unmatched.

The Withings ScanWatch 2 is one of the most polished hybrid smartwatches available. It pairs a timeless analog design with a surprisingly deep health suite, including ECG readings for atrial fibrillation detection, SpO2 monitoring, and impressively reliable sleep stats. New to this generation is a temperature sensor that not only helps flag potential illness but also supports recovery and training insights. Meanwhile, on-device cycle tracking is also now built in, making the watch more versatile for a wider range of users.

The ScanWatch 2 is a powerful hybrid smartwatch with an analog aesthetic and undercover smarts. The device tracks everything from activity to cardiovascular health, sleep, SpO2, and women's health stats. Like its predecessor, the second generation watch also features on-demand ECG readings and atrial fibrillation detection and even adds temperature tracking. On the smartwatch front, it offers basic band-style notifications.

To cut costs compared to the brand’s pricier models, the Withings ScanWatch Light skips advanced health tools not all shoppers need, including ECG support for on-demand readings and SpO₂ tracking. If you don’t have health concerns that call for those metrics, the Light is an excellent way to save money without sacrificing style or the essentials of a hybrid experience.

The ScanWatch Light really shines in how it balances simplicity with functionality. It’s light, elegant, and comfortable on the wrist, and it’s just as easy to wear overnight for sleep tracking. The petite 0.63-inch grayscale OLED display covers the basics (including notifications, step counts, heart rate) without cluttering the face. I find scrolling with the crown feels natural, thanks to streamlined navigation screens, and for everything not handled on-device, the Withings app delivers a polished, easy-to-use experience.

The Withings ScanWatch Light is the best budget hybrid smartwatch you can buy, offering an approachable price without cutting out the essentials. In a neat, analog-style package, it delivers activity tracking, sleep monitoring, heart-rate alerts, cycle tracking, and even breathing-disturbance detection, all backed by stellar battery life. In my testing, the watch only dropped 38% after nearly two weeks of heavy use, easily on track to hit its promised 30-day runtime.

The Withings ScanWatch Light is an elegant watch that hides a great activity tracker and smartwatch. It tracks steps, sleep, exercises, heart rate, and breathing disturbances. It can also mirror your phone's notifications and help you keep an eye on your cycle. All of this with 30 days of battery life on a charge!

Most importantly for the sake of a best hybrids list, it packs Withings’ staple OLED window at 12 o’clock to effortlessly deliver the same advanced wellness tools found on the ScanWatch 2. Add in the brand’s signature 30-day battery life, and you have a device that doesn’t just look premium, it performs like it too. The ScanWatch Nova is a well-rounded pick for anyone who wants health tracking in a package that feels unapologetically fashion-forward.

As a wearable tester, I appreciate pieces that don’t just deliver data but also offer something novel. The Nova is by far my most attractive wearable, checking both my health-tracking and showstopping boxes. Leveraging premium materials, it pairs a stainless-steel case with a ceramic and steel rotating bezel, and tucks luminous ticking hands below sapphire crystal glass. Over two weeks of wearing it, I was most impressed with how it balances premium heft and effortless comfort; despite its luxe build, it never felt bulky.

The Withings ScanWatch Nova is the most stylish pick available in the hybrid world, with a timeless design inspired by high‑end dive watches. However, while it’s luxurious enough to catch glances, it’s also powerful enough to track your health behind the scenes. Below its show-stopping look, it carries over all the top tools of the ScanWatch 2, including ECG and SpO₂ readings, temperature and sleep monitoring, and on-device cycle tracking.

Battery life on the Sport lasts about four to five days, which is shorter than some hybrids, but still better than full touchscreen smartwatches. It also only offers connected GPS, which isn’t always ideal, but most shoppers aren’t looking for a hardcore running accessory in the hybrid department. For anyone who wants a watch that looks subtle but trains smart, the vivomove Sport is the hybrid to beat.

Unlike other hybrids that prioritize looks first, the vivomove Sport leans into function without sacrificing comfort. Lightweight and sleek, it’s easy to wear day and night, while Garmin’s ecosystem brings more depth than you’d expect at this price point. The wide range of activity modes covers casual workouts and training sessions alike, while features like incident detection, LiveTrack, and guided breathing add extra value for anyone serious about their health.

The best hybrid smartwatch for fitness tracking, the vivomove Sport pairs timeless analog style with Garmin’s proven training tools. Its hidden OLED display appears only when needed, keeping the watch elegant and simplified when it’s not delivering wellness stats, notifications, or daily metrics. Packing all the essentials, including activity tracking, Body Battery, heart-rate alerts, stress tracking, and menstrual-cycle insights, it stands out as the most fitness-savvy option in the hybrid space.

This is the smartwatch you get for traditional analog watch lovers. Despite its minimalist looks, it provides plenty of value. It packs Garmin's well-known health and fitness features, including Body Battery. But this isn't why you buy the Vivomove Sport. Its attractive, customizable design is its biggest attraction.

Meanwhile, GPS and battery life are where the Crossover really flexes. During my review, the watch’s accuracy outperformed even the Instinct 2, and endurance was equally impressive. It boasts up to 28 days in smartwatch mode and about 20 hours in GPS mode, with a solar model available for even more juice. That means weeks of training on a single charge, setting it apart from most wearables I’ve tested.

Beyond durability and design, the watch is stacked with features, including sport modes for everything from pickleball to HIIT, along with Garmin tools like Fitness Age, VO2 Max, Body Battery, and sleep tracking for deeper wellness insights. For everyday convenience, the watch also supports smart notifications and Garmin Pay.

The Garmin Instinct Crossover is a rugged hybrid that marries analog charm with Garmin grit. It pairs ticking hands with a full digital display, plus shock and thermal resistance, 10ATM water resistance, and the full weight of Garmin’s training ecosystem. During testing, I loved the luminescent hands most, which cleverly spin out of the way depending on which screen you’re viewing, making the hybrid format feel seamless.

What to look for in a good hybrid smartwatch

Hybrid smartwatches straddle two worlds, mixing timeless aesthetics with just enough smarts to keep you connected. The balance between those sides varies wildly, so it helps to ask yourself what you really want out of your wrist. Do you care more about looking boardroom-ready or about logging every sweaty mile? Are you just sneaking in step counts under a sleek dial, or hoping for full-blown health insights? Knowing where you fall on the spectrum makes picking a hybrid far less overwhelming. Think through the considerations below when searching for the right watch for your wrist. Your perfect match should feel like an intentional choice, not a compromise.