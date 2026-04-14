Google I/O 2026 schedule hints at where the company is focusing next

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has revealed the livestream schedule for I/O 2026, including keynote times for May 19.

Alongside the keynotes, day one includes sessions focused on Google AI, Android, Chrome, Google Play, and Firebase.

Session summaries offer a few early clues about Google’s main talking points this year.

Google has been teasing its annual I/O showcase since mid-February, and we’re now finally getting the more practical details. The tech giant has published the livestream schedule for I/O 2026, confirming that the Google keynote will kick off the two-day event at 10 AM PT on May 19, followed by the developer keynote at 1:30 PM.

In an Android Developers Blog post, Google says this year’s event will bring updates across AI, Android, Chrome, and Cloud, with two days of live sessions straight from Mountain View, followed by on-demand sessions and codelabs on May 21.

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The first day’s schedule after the keynotes also gives a better sense of how Google is structuring things. At 3:30 PM on May 19, Google has four sessions lined up: What’s new in Google AI, What’s new in Android, What’s new in Chrome, and Agent-first workflows from prompt to production. Then, at 4:30 PM, another four sessions follow: Build next-gen AI experiences with Google AI Studio and Antigravity, What’s new in Google Play, Unlock modern web capabilities in your AI coding workflows, and What’s new in Firebase.

Is Google focusing too much on AI at the cost of hardware? 1217 votes Yes, hardware matters more 44 % No, AI is the future 11 % We need a better balance of both 43 % Not sure 3 %

Clicking through on the individual session pages gives a bit more context. For example, What’s new in Google AI is billed as a look at Google’s end-to-end AI stack, including multimodal tools, media generation, robotics, and intelligent agents. What’s new in Android will delve into Android 17 performance improvements and new capabilities.

The schedule gives us a much clearer picture of the areas the company wants front and center this year, and naturally, it’s fairly AI-heavy. In Google’s defense, this is a developer conference, and AI is where the majority of development is happening in 2026.

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