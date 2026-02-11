Android 17 release date: The next major update is coming soon! (Updated)

Update, February 11, 2026 (02:20 PM ET): While Google initially intended to release Android 17 Beta 1 today, it looks like there’s been a last-minute change of plans. The company now tells us that the Beta is “coming soon.” We’ll update this post with any further details that arrive. Original article, February 11, 2026 (01:00 PM ET): It’s been a long wait this year since we did not have Developer Previews, but Google is finally releasing Android 17 Beta 1. This marks the first step towards the upcoming Android 17 platform update, if you don’t count the Canary release channel. Google has changed Android’s release timeline over the past years, so if you were wondering, here’s when the stable Android 17 release will arrive.

When is the stable Android 17 release date? Google released the first Android 17 Beta on February 11, 2026. The company has confirmed a second Android 17 Beta for March 2026. This second beta will include the Platform Stability milestone, meaning it will include final SDK/NDK APIs and largely final app-facing behaviors, so app developers can exhaustively test their apps for the stable Android 17 release using this beta.

Google hasn’t yet shared the exact date for the stable release of Android 17. However, Google refers to Android 17’s release with the “26Q2” tag, indicating a release between April and June this year.

Android 16 was released on June 10, 2025, in line with Google’s recent commitment to move Android’s platform release forward from the historical Q3/Q4 timeline. Moving the timeline ahead lets Google “better align with the schedule of device launches across [its] ecosystem, so more devices can get the major release of Android sooner.”

Android 17 release milestones February 11, 2026: Beta 1

Will there be other Android 17 releases?

Android 17’s main stable release (26Q2) is what OEMs will usually base their own skins on. Google will keep updating the platform as usual, and you can expect Android 17 QPR1 (26Q3), QPR2 (26Q4), and QPR3 (27Q1) releases for Pixel phones in the coming months, once Android 17’s stable update is released for them.

Google has officially confirmed that the main Android 17 platform release (26Q2) is the only update in which the company plans to introduce app-breaking behavior changes that app developers need to adapt to. Beyond this release, Google has also confirmed a minor SDK release in Q4 with additional APIs and features.

Which phones will receive Android 17 first? You can download and install Android 17 Beta 1 on supported Pixel devices, namely Pixel 6 series and newer. The full list of eligible devices includes:

Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7

Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel Tablet

Pixel Fold

Pixel 8

Pixel 8 Pro Pixel 8a

Pixel 9

Pixel 9 Pro XL

Pixel 9 Pro

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Pixel 9a

Pixel 10

Pixel 10 Pro XL

Pixel 10 Pro

Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Owners of these devices can enroll in the Android Beta Program to get the Android 17 Beta 1 OTA update. Devices that are already enrolled will receive the update automatically and will receive further betas as long as they stay enrolled in the Android Beta Program.

Given that Android 17 is in Beta, it is not recommended to install it on your daily driver. The release is intended for app developers and enthusiasts. If you choose to install it on your phone, do remember to back up all of your important data.

