Google is giving Android its own special show ahead of I/O 2025

TL;DR Google will host a first-of-its-kind Android Show ahead of Google I/O.

The Android Show: I/O Edition will be streamed live on YouTube on May 13.

It will be hosted by Sameer Samat, President of the Android Ecosystem at Google, and will include major announcements about new experiences coming to Android.

Every year, Google uses its annual developer conference — I/O — to showcase what’s new and what’s next for Android and its other major platforms. Google I/O 2025 officially kicks off on May 20, but this year, the company is trying something a little different: Android is getting its own dedicated show ahead of the main event.

Google is calling it “The Android Show: I/O Edition.” It’s a pre-recorded broadcast that will stream live on YouTube on May 13 at 10 AM PT (1 PM ET). So, what can we expect from the first-ever pre-I/O event focused entirely on Android?

For starters, the show will be hosted by Sameer Samat, President of the Android Ecosystem at Google. Samat will discuss the “innovative new experiences” coming to Android this year.

“What’s new with Android has always been a huge part of Google I/O, and we know people are excited! That’s why we’re kicking off this year’s I/O season with a special deep dive — The Android Show: I/O Edition. We’ll be sharing news now to get you ready for I/O, where even more special announcements and surprises are in store,” Samat said in a media note. You can also catch a sneak peek of the show in Google’s teaser video featuring Samat himself at the top of this article.

Worried this means Android will be taking a backseat at Google I/O? Don’t be. Google says it created The Android Show simply because there’s so much Android news this year. Android will still be front and center during I/O 2025, with announcements expected during the May 20 keynote and throughout various technical sessions for developers.

As always, Android Authority will be live on the ground at Google I/O at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA, bringing you all the latest updates straight from the event.