Google hypes 'biggest year for Android yet' in I/O podcast teaser

TL;DR Google will be hosting an I/O edition of “The Android Show” before this year’s event.

The YouTube description claims that “this is going to be one of the biggest years for Android yet.”

The podcast is scheduled to be streamed on May 12 at 10 AM PT.

Google I/O 2026 is only about a month away, with the two-day event scheduled to kick off on May 19. Before the developer’s conference gets underway, it looks like the tech giant plans to precede it with a focused episode of “The Android Show.” This marks the second time in a row that an I/O edition of the podcast will be hosted before the show, and it seems the company is making some big promises.

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The folks over at 9to5Google have managed to find an unlisted YouTube video for The Android Show. It’s said that Google’s stream will start on May 12 at 10 AM PT. That would put it a full week ahead of the conference.

In addition to a start date, the unlisted video also appears to have a description that offers some insight into what to expect. According to the outlet, the tech giant teases that “this is going to be one of the biggest years for Android yet.” Here’s the full YouTube description: This is going to be one of the biggest years for Android yet. Tune in to The Android Show | I/O Edition on Tuesday May 12 at 10 AM PT and be the first to take a look at what the future holds.

While we don’t know exactly what the company will share during Google I/O, it has laid out a schedule for the showcase. The show will start with a couple of keynotes, followed by four sessions: What’s new in Google AI, What’s new in Android, What’s new in Chrome, and Agent-first workflows. Later in the day, there will be four additional sessions: Build next-gen AI experiences with Google AI Studio and Antigravity, What’s new in Google Play, Unlock modern web capabilities in your AI coding workflows, and What’s new in Firebase.

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