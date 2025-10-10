You can now grab the Pixel 10 Pro Fold for just $799 with this massive T-Mobile deal

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is now $1,000 off when you add a new line on T-Mobile’s Experience plans.

You can also get a discount of up to $1,000 when you trade in your old device on Experience Beyond and More or Go5G Next and Plus plans.

Most other T-Mobile plans bring a full $600 discount on the Google foldable when adding a new line or up to $500 with trade-in.

T-Mobile is offering a tempting $1,000 discount on the $1,799 Pixel 10 Pro Fold. This would bring the price of Google’s latest foldable flagship down to just $799, which is an absolute steal!

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Google took its own sweet time releasing the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, but now that it’s out, it’s one of the more compelling foldable options in the market. With its sturdy build, unmatched durability in its category, and Google’s polished software experience, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold makes for a great pick at T-Mobile’s discounted price. While the Galaxy Z Fold 7 may be a better phone overall if you’re after a foldable, you’ll have to shell out the full $1,999 to get it unless you’re trading in an older device.

T-Mobile’s Pixel 10 Pro Fold deal doesn’t require you to trade in any device. If you add a new line to an Experience More or Experience Beyond plan, you get the full $1,000 discount on the foldable, which will apply as 24 monthly bill credits.

Alternatively, you can also get up to $1,000 deal with trade on Experience Beyond and More or Go5G Next and Plus plans via 24 monthly bill credits when you trade-in an eligible device. The difference between this trade-in offer and the one above for the new line is that here, your discount is determined by the value of your trade-in device, so it can be $1,000, but it can also be less than that, depending on the device you’re trading in.

On most of T-Mobile’s other plans, you can get a $600 discount when adding a new line, or up to $500 off with a trade.

To sweeten these deals even more, the carrier is throwing in a free pair of Pixel Buds 2a when you buy the Pixel 10 Pro Fold online.

Follow