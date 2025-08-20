The Pixel Buds 2a are a big step up for Google's budget true wireless earbuds

TL;DR Google has launched the Pixel Buds 2a.

The budget earbuds gain a variety of new features like Active Noise Cancelation, multipoint connectivity, and more.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are now available in Moonstone and are getting new software features.

It’s been four years since Google launched the Pixel Buds A series. While they’re still decent earbuds to this date, it’s long been time for an update. At today’s Pixel hardware launch event, the tech giant finally unveiled the second iteration of its budget earbuds, the Pixel Buds 2a. Along with this reveal, the company also showed off a new colorway for the Pixel Buds Pro 2 and a few new features.

Google Pixel Buds 2a Google Pixel Buds 2a Twist-to-adjust stabilizer • ANC • Binaural audio support MSRP: $129.00 Budget price, premium features. The Google Pixel Buds 2a are the 2025 budget-friendly Pixel Buds offering. As the smallest and lightest A-series buds yet, the Buds 2a are equipped with ANC, a twist-to-adjust stabilizer, and the Tensor A1 chipset. They integrate with Gemini AI tools, and offer an IP54 rating. Don't let the word "budget" fool you, the Buds 2a offer up to 10 hours of music playback per charge, an easily repaired charging case, Binaural audio support, and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity with Multipoint switching. See price at Amazon

What’s new with the Pixel Buds 2a?

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Unlike the Pixel 10 series, Google has made some big changes to the A-series buds with its latest entry. One change that’s immediately noticeable is the design, which has adopted a new look. Google has replaced the old wingtips with stabilizers and added cutouts. Overall, it’s harder to visually tell the difference between the 2a and the Pro 2. These earbuds will be available in your choice of Iris or Hazel and will come with four eartips for a comfortable fit.

Hardware

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

It’s not just the outside that has changed; Google has implemented various upgrades throughout the device. The Pixel Buds 2a introduce the Tensor A1 processor to the A-series, the same chip found in the Pro 2. They also boast an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance, while the case offers an IPX4 rating — better than the IPX4 rating the earbuds previously had.

You’ll also find that these earbuds last longer than their predecessor. Users will have 10 hours of listening time and up to 27 hours with the help of the charging case. For comparison, the original A-series earbuds lasted five hours on their own, with the case bringing that total up to 24 hours. It’s also important to note that the charging case features a replaceable battery.

Speaking of which, you can replace the charging case battery yourself at home. Google told us that the inside of the case has been designed with mint pull tabs and accessible screws to replace the battery when needed.

Elsewhere, we’re looking at two microphones, capacitive touch sensors for controlling music and calls, and IR proximity sensors for in-ear detection. Additionally, those new cutouts cover the microphones with wind-blocking mesh, just like the Pro 2.

Features

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Arguably, the most significant changes that the Pixel Buds 2a bring to the table are the features. For the first time, the A-series will have Active Noise Cancelation (ANC). With ANC turned on, listening time goes from 10 hours to seven hours, with the case bringing that up to 20 hours. A couple of other audio-related firsts are the inclusion of transparency mode and spatial audio.

Speaking of audio, Google recently brought Auracast support to Android. When Android Authority asked Google if the Pixel Buds 2a would support Auracast, a spokesperson said that the 2a does not support the format.

Something that the earbuds will support is multipoint connectivity. That means you won’t have to disconnect and connect every time you want to switch between devices. There will also be support for Find Hub so you can find your earbuds on a map if they ever get lost. You can even get your earbuds to ring when you’re nearby, and they’ll ring louder if they are sitting in the case. Google tells us that only the earbuds will ring, so finding a lost case without the earbuds inside may prove to be tricky.

It should come as no surprise, but the tech giant has equipped its new audio device with Gemini. Users can talk with the AI to retrieve recent emails, get directions, brainstorm, and so on.

Although Google gave the Pixel Buds 2a plenty of upgrades, there are some features we wish it hadn’t left on the cutting room floor. For example, there’s still no wireless charging support. And the case lacks a speaker, so there won’t be any kind of audio cue to let you know if your earbuds are in the case correctly.

What’s new with the Pixel Buds Pro 2?

There won’t be a new iteration of the Pixel Buds Pro this year. However, Google has introduced a new colorway to help you match your earbuds with your new Pixel 10 Pro. In addition to Porcelain, Hazel, Wintergreen, and Peony, you can now get the Pixel Buds Pro 2 in Moonstone.

On top of a new color, the existing flagship earbuds are getting a software update. This upgrade brings notifications for when your charging case is fully charged or running low on juice, and you’ll also be able to talk with Gemini Live. However, the update won’t bring Auracast support Google informed us.

Once September rolls around, you’ll have access to Adaptive Audio, which will allow the earbuds to automatically adjust the volume depending on your environment. There will also be a new feature called Loud Noise Protection that automatically dampens sudden loud noises. You’ll gain the ability to answer calls and reply to text messages by nodding or shaking your head. And you’ll be able to talk with Gemini in loud environments with advanced audio processing that eliminates background noise.

Price and availability Pre-orders for the Pixel Buds 2a and Moonstone Pixel Buds Pro 2 start today. The Pixel Buds 2a will be available on shelves and on the Google Store by October 9 and will set you back $129. That’s about $30 more than the current price of the original A-series. Meanwhile, availability will open up for the Moonstone Pixel Buds Pro 2 on August 28 for $229.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Gemini enabled • Improved size and shape • Tuned performance MSRP: $229.00 Wingtips and better battery life With an extreme focus on their size and shape, Google's next-gen earbuds are smaller, lighter, and better shaped to fit more ears and stay in them thanks to newly added wingtips. A new Tensor A1 chipset and 11mm driver promise better sound quality, better performance, and longer battery life. The key feature of the Pixel Buds 2 Pro is Gemini support. Gemini Live enables natural conversation with the AI model. See price at Amazon See price at Google Store

