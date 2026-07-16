As a long time OnePlus fan, this is the Android brand I'm switching to next

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

If you’ve been keeping up with OnePlus over the past few months, you probably saw this coming. Rumors that the company was scaling back or even shutting down in key global markets have been swirling since the start of the year, and with every new report, its future looked a little less certain. Now, those rumors have become reality. OnePlus has confirmed it won’t launch any new products in the US and Europe, effectively bringing its journey in those markets to an end.

I can’t lie, this news hit me harder than I expected. I’ve been rooting for OnePlus for years, and hearing this instantly took me back to the days of the original OnePlus and, later, the OnePlus 7T Pro — still one of my favorite smartphones ever made. Back then, OnePlus wasn’t trying to blend in with everyone else; it was the brand setting the benchmark. It consistently delivered incredible performance and excellent battery life without the flagship price tag. More importantly, every launch felt exciting because OnePlus always seemed willing to try something different.

Maybe that’s why this feels so personal. Watching a brand I genuinely enjoyed using slowly disappear from the US market isn’t something I thought I’d be writing about anytime soon. But with OnePlus no longer making new phones in these markets, I’ve finally accepted that it’s time to move on too. So, here’s the smartphone brand I’m putting my faith in next.

Are you surprised by OnePlus pulling out of the US and Europe? 20 votes Not at all, the writing was on the wall. 40 % Somewhat, I thought they'd hang on longer. 30 % Completely blindsided. 0 % I stopped following OnePlus years ago. 30 %

The rebound phone I never saw coming

Brady Snyder / Android Authority

So, where do I go from here? For me, the answer is Samsung. This wasn’t a decision I made overnight. In fact, I’ve spent quite a bit of time thinking about where I’d go after OnePlus, and the more I looked around, the more Samsung just made sense. A big part of that comes down to One UI.

A big part of that comes down to One UI.

As much as I loved OnePlus, I never really stayed because of OxygenOS. Over the years, it started feeling a little plain. Yes, it did the basics well, but I always found myself wishing there was more to it, and that’s exactly what One UI gives me.

I’ve used Samsung phones before, so I already know how much I enjoy Good Lock features. Being able to tweak almost every little part of the interface is something I genuinely miss whenever I switch to another Android phone. The same goes for Galaxy AI. Whether it’s Circle to Search helping me quickly look something up or Object Eraser cleaning up a photo, I find myself reaching for them more often than I’d like to admit.

And that’s really what I’m after. I don’t need hundreds of features that I’ll never touch. I just want a phone that feels smooth every time I unlock it, doesn’t stutter when I’m bouncing between apps, handles multitasking without throwing tantrums, and gets out of my way. From everything I’ve experienced, Samsung does that better than most.

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

What really sealed the deal for me, though, is that Samsung still feels like a company that’s willing to take risks. Weirdly enough, that’s what OnePlus used to be. Every launch felt exciting because you never quite knew what the company would try next. I get a similar feeling from Samsung today. Whether it’s doubling down on foldables or already pushing towards tri-fold phones, it isn’t afraid to experiment — and I love that.

What really sealed the deal for me, though, is that Samsung still feels like a company that's willing to take risks.

The cameras are another reason I keep coming back to the brand. I love taking photos, and Samsung’s Ultra phones have rarely let me down. The 200MP sensor captures an incredible amount of detail, and even though some photos are processed by AI, that doesn’t define the camera. What matters is that whether I’m taking photos during the day or at night, I know I’ll end up with shots that look great with little effort.

If there’s one area where Samsung could still do better, it’s performance under sustained heavy use. The phones can get warm, and thermal throttling is still something I’d like to see improve. But if I’m being honest about how I actually use my phone every day — social media, photography, web browsing, and a bit of gaming here and there — that’s rarely been an issue. For my kind of usage, Samsung consistently delivers the experience I’m looking for, and right now, that’s exactly what I want from my next phone.

One Galaxy is never just one Galaxy

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro

Then it hit me: choosing my next phone wasn’t really about the phone anymore. A few years ago, maybe that would’ve been enough. Now, my phone is just one of the many devices I rely on throughout the day. My laptop, smartwatch, and earbuds are just as important, and I want them to work together seamlessly. That’s exactly why Samsung’s ecosystem has become such a big reason for me to make the switch. It isn’t about owning more Samsung products — it’s about having devices that simply work well together.

My devices just work together, and that's exactly how technology should be.

If I decide to go all in, I already know what that experience looks like. A Galaxy Book that works seamlessly with my phone, a Galaxy Watch that can keep up with my workouts while handling calls and notifications, and Galaxy Buds that switch between devices without me having to think about it. And I’m not just saying that without any experience. I’ve spent enough time using Samsung devices over the years to know how well they fit together.

For me, that was the final piece of the puzzle. I’m not just replacing my OnePlus phone with a Samsung one; I’m choosing an ecosystem that keeps up with the way I use my devices.

Love is blind, but I’m not trying to be

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

I’d be lying if I said Samsung gets everything right. There are a few things that still bother me. Charging speeds are probably the biggest one. While other Android brands have embraced much faster charging and silicon-carbon batteries, Samsung continues to play it safe. I understand why. Given the company’s history with battery-related issues, it’s obvious that reliability comes first.

But at some point, I’d still like to see Samsung push the envelope a little more because, in 2026, its charging speeds are starting to lag behind the competition. And it’s not just charging. While the 200MP camera is fantastic, the company hasn’t really done much to shake things up with its camera hardware in recent years. None of these are deal-breakers for me, but they’re definitely areas where I’d love to see Samsung improve.

Samsung feels like the right choice for me today, but I'm sure it'll have its fair share of highs and lows as I continue using it.

That said, I’m also realistic enough to know that you don’t truly understand a phone after using it for a few weeks, let alone a few days. The real test comes months or even years down the line. So while Samsung feels like the right choice for me today, I’m sure I’ll discover things I love and things that frustrate me as I continue using it. That’s just part of living with any phone.

Shimul Sood / Android Authority

And that’s really what it all comes down to. After weighing up all my options, I’ve realized Samsung is the brand that makes the most sense for me right now. It ticks the boxes that matter to me, has an ecosystem I can genuinely see myself investing in, and, despite its flaws, still excites me in a way few Android brands do.

Of course, that also raises an obvious question: why not another Android brand? Truth be told, I was tempted. I genuinely love what OPPO has been doing lately, and I’ve even said before that I’d personally choose the OPPO Find X9 Pro over the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. But that’s also where reality kicks in. From a US perspective, OPPO simply isn’t a practical option. If the brand doesn’t officially sell phones there, I can’t confidently invest in its ecosystem or count on reliable after-sales support. As much as I like its phones, that’s a compromise I don’t want to make.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

That wasn’t the end of my search, though. I also spent more than ten months using the Pixel 10 Pro, so I know exactly what it’s like to live with a Pixel. While I still think Google’s software and AI features are among the best in the business, I never fully warmed up to the overall experience. Over time, I realized I wanted something I could rely on day in and day out without the frustrations that kept creeping in. For me, Samsung simply feels like the more dependable choice.

Will I still feel the same a few years from now? Maybe. Maybe not. Smartphones change, companies evolve, and so do our expectations. But that’s the fun of being a tech enthusiast — you never really know what your next favorite phone will be. For now, though, my search is over. OnePlus told us to “Never Settle.” Ironically, it’s Samsung that’s finally given me a place to settle.

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