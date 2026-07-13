OnePlus' fate in the US and Europe may be revealed very soon

Shimul Sood / Android Authority

TL;DR A new report claims that OnePlus will leave the US and European markets.

OnePlus and its parent company will reportedly announce “fundamental changes” to their strategy in the coming days.

It’s said the remaining stock will be sold off in these regions and not replenished.

OnePlus has recently been making headlines over criticism of its promotional materials, which are being described as misleading. Hot on the heels of that controversy, the company is once again finding itself in the news. This time, it’s a new report that appears to further confirm the lingering rumors of the manufacturer’s departure from the US and Europe.

According to a report from WinFuture, the final blow to OnePlus’ future in the US and Europe is coming this week. It’s said that OnePlus and its parent company, OPPO, will announce “fundamental changes” to their strategy in the coming days. This announcement is expected to touch on the company’s withdrawal from Western markets.

While OPPO is expected to expand its operations globally, it’s believed that OnePlus will cater to other regions like China and India. The report mentions that the company could become a simple product line focused on lower-priced smartphones and tablets.

It appears that after the announcement, the plan is to sell the remaining stock of OnePlus devices in the US and Europe. There are no plans to replenish stock after it sells out. The company will reportedly continue to provide support and updates for existing devices until the end of their respective lifecycles.

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