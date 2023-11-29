Poll: Would you still buy the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it had no 10x camera?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Samsung‘s Ultra phones have offered a dedicated 10x periscope camera for a few generations now, dating back to 2021’s Galaxy S21 Ultra. That could change in 2024, though.

Numerous leaks point to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra skipping out on a 10x periscope camera. Instead, the firm is tipped to offer a 5x periscope camera. Would you still buy the S24 Ultra if it didn’t have a 10x camera, though? Let us know in the poll below.

Would you still buy the S24 Ultra if it had no 10x camera? 453 votes Yes, for sure 22 % Maybe, if the 5x camera is great 42 % No, I wouldn't 37 %

This seems like a significant downgrade on paper, as it means Samsung now has to rely on hybrid zoom for 10x photos rather than using the native periscope camera. And a native tele/periscope camera usually (but not always) trumps hybrid zoom when it comes to image quality. This approach could also mean lower-quality images beyond 10x.

A 10x tele camera allows for native 10x video recording, too, delivering image quality that’s usually a step above 10x video on most other flagships.

Then again, we’ve seen phones like the Pixel 8 Pro deliver high-quality 10x photos via their 5x cameras. We’ve also seen the OPPO Find X6 Pro and HUAWEI P60 Pro offering 3x and 3.5x periscope cameras with fantastic low-light image quality. By comparison, the Ultra line’s 10x cameras usually deliver disappointing low-light picture quality. So we can understand if you’re fine with Samsung using a 5x camera instead.

Me? I’m not planning to buy a smartphone in 2024, but I’ve previously noted that I really want my next phone to have a 10x camera. In fact, I’d love to see variable telephoto cameras gain steam next year.

