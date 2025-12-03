Spotify Wrapped 2025 brings your friends in on the fun with Wrapped Party

Spotify

TL;DR Spotify Wrapped is back for 2025, offering some all-new ways to connect with your listening habits.

Wrapped Party presents an interactive experience to see how your year of music compares to that of your friends.

When you’re done checking out your top charts, find out if you’re young at heart (or ear) with your Listening Age.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! OK, technically we are talking about the holiday season, although probably not in the way you might think. Forget awkward family gatherings; forget spending all your disposable income on gifts. The real highlight this December is the annual arrival of Spotify Wrapped — and it’s looking better than ever for 2025.

Last year was a controversial one for Wrapped. It was the biggest one yet for Spotify, but Wrapped 2024 leaned a little too heavily on AI for some listeners’ tastes. Clearly, those lessons have been learned, and Wrapped 2025 feels like a return to form for the streaming giant.

Your Wrapped 2025 breakdown is available now in the Spotfiy app on both Android and iOS, and brings back some of our favorite highlights, like Top Genres breaking down the overall direction our tastes were pointing, and the Top Song Quiz giving us a chance to show just how aware we are of our own habits.

To those classics, this year Spotify adds a whole bunch of new elements to Wrapped, adding some fun interactive experiences, addressing new media types, and correcting at least one long-standing oversight. We also get some thoughtful changes to how you consume it all — top among those, speed controls, so you can enjoy Wrapped at your own pace, without having to start over because you missed something.

This year, Wrapped doesn’t just show your Top Songs and now also rates your Top Albums. If those include too many blasts from the past, you may find that Spotify’s estimate of your Listening Age trends a little higher than you’d expect. And if you’re curious how your listening aligns with others, check out the new Clubs — Wrapped introduces six of them, each with their own unique vibe.

Spotify now has audiobooks, and in recognition of all you’ve been listening to, Wrapped now shines a light on your Top Audiobook Genre and adds Your Author Clip videos where top authors can connect with their fans. Similarly, Wrapped is adding Your Podcaster Clip for a message from your favorite creator.

But the biggest addition in 2025 has got to be Wrapped Party: an official way to compare your listening stats with those of your friends and family. Let’s face it: Seeing how your personal Wrapped measured up to other listeners’ has always been one of the most fun parts of the annual experience, and Wrapped Party is eager to embrace that. Each time you participate with other Spotify users you can expect different elements to surface, keeping the party feeling fresh. Essentially, you can now “play” Wrapped with your Spotify-listening friends.

Pull up the Wrapped feed from the home screen to start accessing your personalized Spotify Wrapped today. If you’re still not seeing it, make sure you’ve updated to the latest version of the app.

Spotify may be the GOAT when it comes to these year-end recaps, but it has sure inspired a lot of copycats. If you’re also a big user of YouTube or YouTube Music, make sure you check out your annual stats in each of their own wrap-up reports.

