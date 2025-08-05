For the first time in the US, Spotify is letting your family get access to this feature

Tech Team / Android Authority

TL;DR Spotify is expanding its Audiobooks Plus plans to users in the US.

Audiobooks Plus is an add-on that grants 15 additional hours of audiobook listening per month.

Audiobooks Plus for Plan Members allows other members of your Premium Family or Duo plan access to 15 hours of audiobook listening.

Through Spotify Premium, you have access to 15 hours of audiobook listening per month. While this is plenty of time for most people, it isn’t enough for some to satiate their listening habits. For the audiobook listeners who love to binge and their equally voracious family members, Spotify is rolling out some add-ons that you may be interested in.

Back in July, Spotify announced the launch of two add-ons for Premium members: Audiobooks Plus and Audiobooks Plus for Plan Members. However, these add-ons were initially only available to users in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein. The streaming platform is now expanding access to these add-ons by bringing the US into the fold, starting today.

For a quick refresher, Audiobooks Plus allows Individual, Family, or Duo account managers to tack on an additional 15 hours of listening time per month. Premium users already had the ability to purchase extra time, as needed, but this add-on provides recurring access to 15 additional hours. Meanwhile, Audiobooks Plus for Plan Members allows the other members on your Family or Duo plan to access 15 hours of monthly audiobook listening. This is the first time other members on a plan who aren’t the cardholder will be able to access audiobooks.

The rollout of these add-ons in the US arrives shortly after the company announced price changes to Premium subscriptions. In a blog post, Spotify revealed that the price would go up from €10,99 to €11,99. While the US was spared from the price hike, it hit multiple markets across South Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific.

