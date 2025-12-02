YouTube joins the Wrapped party and rolls out its first Recap

TL;DR YouTube is launching its first-ever YouTube Music-style year-in-review.

YouTube Recap will present you with 12 cards that highlight your interests, top channels, your viewing habits, and more.

Recap is available starting today in North America and will roll out to the rest of the world this week.

With only a few more weeks left in 2025, we’re firmly in season for year-in-review content. Beating Spotify to the punch, YouTube Music rolled out its annual Recap last week. To tell you even more about your media consumption over the last 12 months, YouTube is now rolling out its first-ever Recap.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Similar to how Recap works on YouTube Music, YouTube Recap will highlight your various interests through a variety of cards. There are 12 cards in total that shine a spotlight on a variety of trends, including your top channels, viewing habits, and the personality type you fall into, among others. For example, if you listened to a lot of music, your top songs and artists will be included in your Recap.

As mentioned earlier, your Recap will assign you a personality type based on your habits. There are 14 personality types altogether, these include: The Adventurer: You’re drawn to content that takes you on an exciting journey.

You’re drawn to content that takes you on an exciting journey. The Challenger: You’re drawn to content that shows competition and rising to the challenge.

You’re drawn to content that shows competition and rising to the challenge. The Changemaker: You’re drawn to content that inspires positive change in the world.

You’re drawn to content that inspires positive change in the world. The Connector: You’re drawn to content that sparks conversation and builds community.

You’re drawn to content that sparks conversation and builds community. The Creative Spirit: You’re drawn to content that inspires self-expression.

You’re drawn to content that inspires self-expression. The Curious Mind: You’re drawn to educational content that helps you understand the world.

You’re drawn to educational content that helps you understand the world. The Dreamer: You’re drawn to content that fuels your imagination.

You’re drawn to content that fuels your imagination. The Philosopher: You’re drawn to content that explores the deeper meaning of things.

You’re drawn to content that explores the deeper meaning of things. The Self-Improver: You’re drawn to content that helps you grow and reach your potential.

You’re drawn to content that helps you grow and reach your potential. The Serenity Seeker: You’re drawn to content that helps you relax and find your inner peace.

You’re drawn to content that helps you relax and find your inner peace. The Skill Builder: You’re drawn to content that helps you develop skills.

You’re drawn to content that helps you develop skills. The Sunshiner: You’re drawn to content that spreads positivity and good vibes.

You’re drawn to content that spreads positivity and good vibes. The Trailblazer: You’re drawn to content that’s original and challenges the norm.

You’re drawn to content that’s original and challenges the norm. The Wonder Seeker: You’re drawn to awe-inspiring content that shows extraordinary skills.

How to get your YouTube Recap You’ll need to be eligible to receive a YouTube Recap. According to YouTube’s support page, this requires enough watch history from January through late October. If your watch history is paused or you have auto-delete turned on, you won’t get a Recap. Additionally, you’ll need to be 13 or older, signed into your account, have Android version 18.43 or newer or iPhone version 18.43 or newer, and live in one of the over 185 countries where Recap is available.

If you meet those requirements, you should be able to access your Recap on either your mobile device or computer. It can be found on the YouTube homepage or under the “You” tab.

YouTube Recap is available starting today, if you live in North America. For the rest of the world, this feature will be rolling out later this week.

Follow