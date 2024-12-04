Spotify Wrapped 2024 is here with a first-ever personalized AI podcast

Spotify

TL;DR Spotify Wrapped has started rolling out to users worldwide.

This year, Spotify’s annual music recap is getting a healthy dose of AI for a more personalized experience.

The highlight of Spotify Wrapped 2024 is its AI Podcast feature, which features two AI hosts discussing your listening habits and taste in music.

Spotify Wrapped 2024 has officially arrived! All Spotify users will be able to access their personalized 2024 Wrapped experience starting 8AM ET today.

The annual recap of your listening habits on Spotify is getting an interesting AI twist this year with the introduction of “Your Spotify Wrapped AI Podcast.” It’s a personal AI-made podcast that will take Spotify users through their favorite artists, songs, and genres from the year gone by.

The Spotify Wrapped AI Podcast is powered by NotebookLM, Google’s AI-powered research and writing assistant. The partnership highlights NotebookLM Audio Overviews tech that can turn any document into an engaging discussion.

How to listen to your Spotify Wrapped 2024 AI Podcast?

Your Spotify Wrapped AI Podcast will feature two AI hosts discussing your listening habits and exploring how your music taste has evolved over 2024. Follow the steps below to get your 2024 AI podcast: Head to the Wrapped feed on your Spotify homepage or head to spotify.com/wrappedAIpodcast.

Tap “Your Wrapped AI podcast” to listen.

You can also share your 2024 Spotify Wrapped AI Podcast with others or download it for posterity. The Spotify Wrapped AI Podcast is only available in English for eligible free and Premium users in the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Ireland, and Sweden. The catch is that you can access it only for a limited period.

Spotify also warns that the AI hosts in the wrapped podcast could occasionally mispronounce words and don’t always provide a comprehensive overview.

AI DJ and AI Playlists

Spotify Wrapped 2024 also takes advantage of the platform’s previously introduced AI DJ and AI Playlists features.

With AI DJ, you can hear commentary alongside your 2024 music story and gain additional insights into your year in music, with expertise from Spotify editors about the top tracks and artists of 2024 and highlights from your relationship with the DJ this year.

Meanwhile, the AI Playlists feature will let you dig into your 2024 Wrapped and create playlists using text prompts like “a playlist of my top genres” or “artists similar to my top 5.”

It’s worth noting that the AI DJ and AI Playlists features are only available to Spotify Premium users in select markets.

