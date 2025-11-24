YouTube Music starts rolling out its 2025 Recap to tide you over until Spotify Wrapped

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR The year’s almost over, but YouTube Music isn’t waiting any longer to release its personalized 2025 Recap.

In addition to cataloging your top tracks of the year, the Recap offers AI-powered analysis of your listening habits.

Spotify fans can look forward to their own Wrapped dropping in another couple weeks.

What’s your favorite thing about the holiday season? Meeting up with friends and family? All the great food? All the great deals? For plenty of us, we’re also looking forward to some of our favorite services presenting us with summaries of our annual activity: What did you watch? Where did you game? And of course, as we’re thinking about the songs we listened to, we’re looking forward to the YouTube Music Recap.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

While we haven’t yet spotted the 2025 Recap on any of our own devices just yet, 9to5Google has lucked out and already has access. YouTube Music tends to trickle each year’s Recap out slowly at first, before opening the tap full-blast. Last year, for instance, we started spotting the first reports from users in mid-November, before wider access got underway a week later. It seems that our schedule has slid a little further back this time around, but we’re just glad to finally have confirmation that distribution is underway.

Understandably, there’s a notable AI component, with YouTube Music inviting you to submit your own questions for Gemini to answer about your listening trends. That can range from a straightforward report, to some pretty out-there summaries, like this fun weather example:

Once it’s available for you, you’ll find your 2025 Recap in your YouTube Music profile, which you can access by tapping on your user icon. The service will highlight your top tracks, generate a playlist of them that you can elect to save, and offer some fun musical statistics, like a day-by-day breakdown of when you enjoyed particular artists, to a passport mode showing where your most listened-to artists call home.

Check your own YouTube Music profile to see if access to your personalized 2025 Recap is already available; if you’re not seeing it quite yet, odds are it’s only just a few more days away.

Follow