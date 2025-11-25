Spotify Wrapped 2025 page goes live, could drop as early as next week!

Spotify

The personalized music roundup is expected to be released as early as next week, with teasers set to go live any day now.

The Spotify Wrapped season is officially here, and all signs suggest the 2025 edition may arrive as soon as next week! Spotify has already switched on its Wrapped 2025 landing page, a reliable indicator that the annual tradition is just around the corner. If there are no unexpected delays and Spotify sticks to its recent pattern, we might be looking at a December 3 release for Spotify Wrapped 2025 this year.

Spotify typically launches Wrapped in the final days of November or the first week of December. Last year’s Wrapped went live on December 4, while 2023’s landed on November 29. Looking back even further, the release dates paint a clear picture: 2018: December 6

2019: December 5

2020: December 1

2021: December 1

2022: November 30

2023: November 29

2024: December 4 Spotify seems to enjoy releasing Wrapped mid-week, on a Wednesday (in recent years), and December 3, 2025, happens to fall on a Wednesday, making it a strong candidate for this year’s rollout.

If history is any guide, Spotify will begin teasing Wrapped 2025 with colorful visuals and videos across X, Instagram, and other social media platforms in the coming days. These teasers usually hint at new features Wrapped will bring.

Last year, Spotify worked with Google’s NotebookLM to generate a personalized Wrapped AI Podcast, featuring two AI hosts discussing users’ top artists, genres, and listening habits. It complemented the AI DJ and AI Playlists features that Premium subscribers already had access to.

Whether Spotify expands its AI-powered storytelling this year remains to be seen, but it would be surprising if Wrapped 2025 didn’t push more AI-powered personalization, especially given the platform’s recent tie-up with ChatGPT.

If you’re a Spotify user, be sure to update your app in preparation for the release.

