How to download or listen to Spotify on your Chromebook

For Chromebook users, navigating to Spotify can sometimes be confusing due to the platform’s different download options. But fear not — whether you’re looking to stream your favorite songs or create that perfect playlist, using Spotify on your Chromebook is possible and surprisingly simple. In fact, the easiest method is to utilize Spotify’s web version, which requires no download at all. We’ll cover everything from downloading the Spotify app on your Chromebook to tackling the Spotify Linux app if you’re up for it.

QUICK ANSWER The simplest way to use Spotify on your Chromebook is by accessing the Spotify Web Player. Open your browser, navigate the Spotify website, and sign in to your account. This method doesn't require downloading any apps and is perfect for casual listeners. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to download the Spotify app on your Chromebook

How to download the Spotify Linux app on your Chromebook

How to download the Spotify app on your Chromebook If you’re seeking a Spotify experience similar to that on your phone to use features like Spotify Connect, you might want to consider downloading Spotify from the Play Store app. Follow these steps to do so: Open the Google Play Store on your Chromebook.

In the search bar, type “Spotify” and press enter.

Click on the Spotify app from the search results and hit Install.

Once the app is installed, click Open or find the Spotify app in your Chromebook’s app drawer.

or find the Spotify app in your Chromebook’s app drawer. Sign in with your Spotify account, and voila – you’re ready to start listening to your favorite music!

How to download the Spotify Linux app on your Chromebook For a Spotify experience that mimics the traditional desktop versions on Mac or Windows, you might consider installing the Linux client on your Chromebook using the Apt package manager. This, however, requires your Chromebook to support Linux.

In the Terminal, type the following commands. These commands will add the Spotify repository to your system’s repository list:

Code Copy Text curl -sS https://download.spotify.com/debian/pubkey_0D811D58.gpg | sudo apt-key add - echo "deb http://repository.spotify.com stable non-free" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/spotify.list

After adding the new entries, you’ll need to update your system’s repository list to include them. You can do this by entering the following command in the Terminal: sudo apt-get update .

. Now, you’re ready to install the Spotify Linux client. Enter the following command in the Terminal: sudo apt install spotify-client . Wait for the installation to complete. After the installation completes, you can launch Spotify from the app menu like any other application on your Chromebook. Just navigate to the app drawer and find Spotify under the Linux Apps folder.

FAQs

Can I Download Spotify Music on a Chromebook? Yes, you can download music from Spotify for offline use on a Chromebook so long as you have a Spotify Premium subscription.

Why can't I download Spotify on my Chromebook? If you’re experiencing difficulties downloading the Spotify app on your Chromebook, it may be because the Google Play Store isn’t enabled. Otherwise, your Chromebook may not have the necessary system updates. Ensure your device is running the latest Chrome OS version.

Comments