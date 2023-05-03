Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
How to find Spotify playlists
It doesn’t matter what you’re into musically; whether it’s the Rolling Stones or the Cookie Monster’s greatest hits, you’re guaranteed to find a playlist on Spotify. But where do you find these mythical playlists? What sorcery and magic do you need to employ? Don’t worry. No special spells are required. Just a few taps or clicks will help you uncover what you’re looking for.
QUICK ANSWER
To find Spotify playlists in the mobile app, type in what you're looking for, and use the Playlists filter to remove all irrelevant results. On the software app and web player, type in what you're looking for and scroll down to the Playlists section.
JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS
How to find Spotify playlists (Android and iOS)
- Launch the Spotify app.
- Tap on the Search icon.
- Search what you’re looking for and tap on the Playlists filter.
- Select the playlist you like.
- Tap on the Heart icon to add it to your library.
How to find Spotify playlists (desktop and web player)
It’s slightly different on the desktop app and web player, but it’s no more difficult.
- Open the Spotify website or app.
- Click Search on the left-side column.
- Search what you’re looking for and scroll down to find the Playlists section.
- On the far-right, you’ll see a See all link. This will take you to all of the playlist search results.
- If you see one that strikes your fancy, click on the Heart icon to follow it.
FAQs
If you’re already following the person, click on your name at the top-right of the screen. In the drop-down menu, select Profile > Following. You will need their username if you’re not already following the person. Once you have it, enter it in the search box as spotify:user:username (replacing ‘username’ with the username).
Spotify playlists are limited to 10,000 songs.
There is no actual limit of Spotify playlists you can save, but performance may be affected if you have too many. Spotify recommends saving no more than 2,000 playlists.
Playlists are made public by default, when you create them. If you don’t want to share your playlists, you can make them private. Go to the playlist, tap on the three-dot menu button, and hit Make private.
If one of the reasons a playlist is hard to find is because the name is hard to remember, it’s easy to change the name of a Spotify playlist. Just open the playlist, tap the three vertical dots, then “Edit”.
To find playlists you made with friends using Spotify Blend, select the “Made for you” icon in the search window. There, you’ll see a “Made for Us” section, where you’ll see your Blend playlists.