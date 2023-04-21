How to download music on Spotify

The ability to download music allows Spotify Premium users to listen to their tunes without streaming it over a Wi-Fi or data connection. Subscribers can listen to songs and podcasts whenever they want, wherever they want. Learning how to download songs from Spotify is typically something we recommend early on, so new Premium subscribers can take full advantage of the feature as soon as possible.

THE SHORT ANSWER To download music from Spotify on Android and iOS, go to a playlist, album, or podcast and tap the downward arrow-shaped Download button to download it. Alternatively, go to your Liked Songs and tap the Download Songs toggle to download anything in your Liked Songs list automatically. On desktop, add whichever songs you would like to download to a playlist or your Liked Songs. After that, download all of the songs within those groups by pressing the downward-facing arrow button. Additionally, you can go to an album or podcast and download them using that same downward arrow button. KEY SECTIONS How to download music from Spotify (Android & iOS)

How to download music from Spotify (desktop)

Downloading music from Spotify is a handy feature. For example, you likely won’t be in Wi-Fi range if you are going camping. If you don’t have an unlimited data plan, you might not want to waste all of your data streaming music from Spotify.

Spotify’s download feature allows you to download music at various levels of quality directly to your device. After doing this, you can listen in offline mode wherever you want.

How to download music from Spotify (Android & iOS)

Downloading music through playlists on Spotify mobile To download specific songs, you’ll need to either add them to a playlist or your Liked Songs first. Find the song you wish to download and press the ⋮ button in the top right corner.

Add it to a playlist by pressing Add to Playlist . In this case, we’re adding “The Road” to a brand new playlist called Android Authority Demo .

. In this case, we’re adding “The Road” to a brand new playlist called . Download that playlist by pressing the downward arrow-shaped Download button.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Downloading albums on Spotify mobile Find the album you would like to download.

Download the album by pressing the downward arrow-shaped Download button.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Downloading podcasts on Spotify mobile Find your desired podcast. In this case, we searched for “Trash Taste Podcast” in the Search tab at the bottom of the Spotify mobile user interface.

tab at the bottom of the Spotify mobile user interface. Download the podcast episode of your choice by pressing the Download button.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Downloading your Liked Songs on Spotify mobile Navigate to Your Library .

. Select Liked Songs .

. Download all liked songs by pressing the Download Songs slider to the right.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Downloading a song or artist radio on Spotify mobile Navigate to the song or artist radio you want to download. For song radio: Press the ⋮ button next to any song and then select Go to Song Radio . For artist radio: Go to an artist’s Spotify page, and then press the ⋮ button next to the Follow button. Press Go to Artist Radio .

Download all songs within that song or artist radio by pressing the Download button.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

How to download music from Spotify (desktop)

Downloading music through playlists on Spotify desktop To download specific songs, you must add them to a playlist or add them to your Liked Songs.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Find whichever song you would like to download.

Right-click its name and select Add to playlist .

. Select the playlist you wish to add it to.

Navigate to that playlist and download it by clicking the Download button.

Downloading albums on Spotify desktop

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Find the album you would like to download.

Download the album by clicking the Download button.

Downloading podcasts on Spotify desktop

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Find your desired podcast. In this case, we searched “Trash Taste Podcast” in the Search function.

function. Download the episode of your choice by clicking the Download button.

Downloading your Liked Songs on Spotify desktop

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Navigate to the Liked Songs tab. This will be available on the far left side of the Spotify desktop user interface, under Create Playlist .

tab. This will be available on the far left side of the Spotify desktop user interface, under . Download all Liked Songs by clicking the Download button.

Downloading a song or artist radio on Spotify desktop

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Navigate to the song or artist radio you want to download. For song radio: Right-click any song and select Go to song radio . For artist radio: Go to an artist’s Spotify page, and then select the ··· button next to the Follow button. Select Go to artist radio .

Download all songs within that song or artist radio by pressing the downward-facing arrow button.

FAQs

Can you listen to Spotify offline without Spotify Premium? No. Downloading songs to your device and listening in offline mode is a feature reserved for Spotify Premium subscribers.

Where are Spotify offline files stored on Android devices? Open the Spotify mobile app. From the Home screen, select Settings > Other > Storage. This will show you where your music data is being stored.

Will Spotify work offline? Spotify does work offline. However, you must have your desired song, playlist, album, or podcast downloaded to your device. After this, turn on offline mode in Settings.

Can you download music using the Spotify web player? No. You can only download music using the Android or iOS mobile app, or the desktop app.

Can you download individual songs on Spotify? Absolutely not. You can, however, add songs to a playlist and then download that playlist. You can also download all of an album or podcast, as the download button shows up there, too. If you want to download all of your Liked Songs, a slider allows you to do that.

Can you listen to Spotify offline on an Apple Watch? Yes. Apple users can select Download to Apple Watch. This feature was implemented in mid-2021.

