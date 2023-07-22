This is my favorite Apple Watch Series 8 case because I don't always need it

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Wearables may be boasting durability stats left and right, but at the end of the day, they’re still made of breakable parts, and that includes the Apple Watch. They’re also built to be strapped on all day, so accidental bumps are largely inevitable. With this in mind, I purchased a Spigen Thin Fit protective case to help keep my Apple Watch Series 8 in tip-top shape. I had doubts, and I still wouldn’t rock the accessory to every outing, but I did build an unexpected habit that this case makes very convenient.

About this article: I tested the Spigen Thin Fit Apple Watch Series 8 case for one week. The unit was purchased by Android Authority for this review.

Small enough for small wrists

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

To set the stage, I have what can only be described as narrow wrists. I’d like to think they are proportionate to my arms, but I’ve never asked anyone. Either way, most smartwatches appear oversized on my wrists, making the idea of adding extra bulk to my everyday wearable an unattractive one. That is until I tested the Spigen Thin Fit case for my Apple Watch Series 8.

Spigen makes a variety of Apple Watch Series 8 accessories ranging from bumpers and cases to ultra-thin screen protectors. I chose the Spigen Thin Fit Apple Watch case because I was hoping to keep my watch as true to its original dimensions as possible, while still offering extra protection. In an ideal world, I wanted a covert case that I’d hardly notice.

While it will definitely add millimeters to your Apple Watch Series 8, the Spigen Thin Fit is relatively unobtrusive.

As you can see above, I’m not fooling anyone. However, the case is certainly thin compared to others I’ve tested, and its sleek finish doesn’t draw unwanted attention. It still fits easily under typical sleeves as well as under my tighter rash guards. I wore the case during multiple workouts and it didn’t feel heavy during exercise. In fact, the downside of its lightweight design is that I can’t blame the case when I bail on weightlifting after only a few sets.

A part-time relationship with protection

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

And yet, despite its minimalist design, what I really love about the Spigen Thin Fit is how easily it pops on and off. The case simply clips onto your watch face without the need to remove your watch band or make any other adjustments. This is a game changer for me because now I don’t have to balance aesthetics with durability. When I’m gearing up for a hike, house chores, or a workout with equipment, I clip into my case and feel an extra sense of security. Three days later, when I’m dressed up for a rare night out, I pop it back off and throw it in my pocket, bag, or cup holder. In other words, the case makes it easy to have protection when you need it without committing to extra bulk when you don’t.

The watch case clips right onto your watch face without the need to remove your watch band.

Personally, I wouldn’t sport this watch case as a wedding guest or to a job interview. It amplifies the sporty aesthetic of the Apple Watch, putting out a vibe I’m not always trying to give off. However, it’s plenty comfortable, very affordable, and extremely convenient. Short of actively trying to damage my watch, it stood up to everything I put it through during this Spigen Thin Fit review and still looks brand new.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Its raised bezel gives my display an extra boost of protection and doesn’t impede on the screen real estate in the slightest. It’s still just as easy to swipe through my apps and stats as it is without a case on. Its precise cutouts preserve access to your digital crown, and the back button has a specified protective cover. It also doesn’t have to be removed for charging, thanks to its backless design.

Affordable care

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Most importantly, the Spigen Thin Fit is an easy investment because it’s easy on the wallet. The watch case rings up at just $18. Less than 20 bucks is a small price to pay to protect a nearly $400 wearable.

The case is also available in black or Starlight as well as translucent in case you want to keep your original case color on display. I opted for the black model, so I can’t speak as to how clear the translucent design stays over time. Clear accessories can sometimes yellow as they age, but others reviewed Spigen’s translucent option favorably. The Starlight colorway matches Apple’s original Starlight finish.

The Spigen Thin Fit does not, however, incorporate a screen protector. If you want extra durability across your display, you will need to purchase one separately. Fortunately, a multipack of screen protectors is easy to find for under $10.

Spigen Thin Fit for Apple Watch Series 8 review: The best basic case for the Series 8

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

I’m still not someone who wants to wear a case twenty-four-seven. In the Spigen Thin Fit, however, I found the perfect solution. The case is thin enough to blend into my day-to-day wear to the extent that I forgot I was wearing it on multiple occasions. Then, with its snap-on snap-off construction, it’s easy to leave behind when I want an even sleeker look. In other words, it lets me effortlessly moonlight as someone who takes great care of their tech.

The Spigen Thin Fit case is a reliable bumper-style Apple Watch case for anyone who wants convenient protection, but there are plenty of options available.

That said, the Spigen Thin Fit case isn’t the only one out there. It’s not even the only option from Spigen. For a more robust full-time watch case, the Spigen Rugged Armor ($14 at Amazon) offers more durability and a bulkier look. Meanwhile, the Otterbox All Day Cover ($19 at Amazon) is made from recycled materials and comes in a variety of colors. Retailers such as Amazon carry tons of cases ranging from simple bumpers to designs that even incorporate built-in watch bands.

Depending on your budget, how you use your Apple Watch, and your personal style, it’s worth shopping around. If you’re looking for something basic and adaptable to your whims, I highly recommend the Spigen Thin Fit.

