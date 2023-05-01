The best Apple Watch Series 8 cases you can buy

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

With impressive durability specs, the Apple Watch Series 8 is built tough, but that doesn’t mean it’s indestructible. Bumps and scrapes can quickly add up to unsightly scratches and dings, not to mention internal damage. Find out the best Apple Watch Series 8 cases to keep your device in working order.

The best Apple Watch Series 8 cases The Apple Watch is designed to stay on your wrist, which means accidental damage is only a matter of time. Whether your device is brand new or starting to show signs of wear, a protective case may be one of the best Apple Watch accessories to add to your cart. From colorful to relatively clear, these Apple Watch Series 8 cases add an extra layer of protection to your wearable.

Spiegen Thin Fit: The best overall Apple Watch Series 8 case

The best Apple Watch Series 8 case is the Spigen Thin Fit. From a trusted brand, the case is made of ultra-thin, scratch-resistant polycarbonate that barely alters the wearable’s shape. It snaps on and off easily and features raised bezels to keep your screen safer from bumps. It’s also available in transparent so you can retain the original color you chose at checkout, or you can opt for the case in black or Starlight. Just make sure to choose the right size for your model.

Spiegen Rugged Armor: The best rugged Apple Watch Series 8 case

Available in five colors ranging from a deep hue of navy to a pure, clean white, this more rugged option from Spiegen is the classiest coat of armor you can add to your device. Shock absorbent and scratch-resistant, the case features raised bezels to protect your screen, plus defined cutouts for accessing your Digital Crown. It may add a bit of bulk to your wristwear, but the matte finish and flexible material make for a perfect fit and a sophisticated aesthetic.

Elkson Quattro 2.o Series: Another shock-absorbent Series 8 case

Another Apple Watch Series 8 case with impressive toughness, the Elkson Quattro 2.o series offers flexible, military-grade protection with shock absorbency and long-lasting durability. However, Elkson’s cases come in a variety of more nuanced earth tones including Military Green shown above, as Charcoal Green, Shark Grey, a toned-down Light Pink, and a few others. These colors leave the cases with an impression that is strong but subtle despite the guard’s sizable mass.

Otterbox All Day Case: A bump(er) of color and conservation

Otterbox delivers style and sustainability with the All Day Case for Apple Watches. This pick is made from 90 percent recycled plastic and features an antimicrobial coating to protect itself from harmful bacteria. It’s also available in a rainbow of colors so you can bring a little something extra to your wrist. Meanwhile, it offers the extra durability you’re looking for in a thin, ergonomic design.

Misxi 2 Pack Hard PC Case: Best Apple Watch Series 8 screen protector

If you don’t want to rely on a raised bezel to keep your screen intact, we recommend the Misxi screen protectors with tempered glass. The look snaps into place in seconds and boasts the bonus benefit of protecting your case sides as well. Sure, screen protectors can hinder the responsiveness of your touchscreen, but that’s better than a permanent crack across your favorite photo watch face. Misxi’s cases come in mixed packs of two including silver, black, rose pink, and transparent options.

Caseology Nero: An old favorite

An old favorite, the Caseology Nero is compatible with watches as old as the Series 4. While the image above shows the case on a Series 7, users will find the same snug fit with precision cutouts on an Apple Watch Series 8 as well. The matte case is slim, and lightweight, and won’t change the overall shape of the device on your wrist. It’s available in black or pink for $15.

Goton Rhinestone Face Cover: The best Apple Watch Series 8 case for glam

Finally, if bling is your thing, scoop up a case that brings rhinestones to your wrist. This 4-pack from Goton is available in 3 different color combinations, all designed to catch the eye. The sparkly rhinestones sit on cases made of hard PC material with a built-in screen protector of tempered glass. They may not be the longest-lasting pick on this list, but for just $15, they’re great for making a fashion statement.

FAQs

Do Apple Watch Series 7 cases fit on the Apple Watch Series 8? Yes. If you recently upgraded from a Series 7 to a Series 8 your cases and bands will still fit the new device.

Is it worth putting a case on Apple Watch? Depending on your lifestyle and how you use your device, a case may not be necessary. The Apple Watch Series 8 boasts impressive durability specs. However, accidents are prone to happen and a case will keep your watch fresher looking for longer. From gym equipment to narrow stairwells and every scenario in between, it’s easy to bump your wrists mindlessly.

Is the Apple Watch worth it? The Apple Watch is, hands down, the best smartwatch available for iOS users and we think it’s well worth its price tag. However, there are plenty of Apple Watch alternatives to consider if you’re not sure it’s the suitable device for you, including some options that cost much less.

