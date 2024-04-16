Spigen Rugged Armor Samsung Galaxy S24 case review: Should you buy it?

Spigen Rugged Armor for Galaxy S24 While it's not a true rugged case, the Spigen Rugged Armor is still a cut above standard cases.

Should you buy the Spigen Rugged Armor for the Galaxy S24?

Despite the name, the Spigen Rugged Armor isn’t a particularly rugged case when compared to truly protective cases like the Otterbox Defender or Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro, but if you’re looking for an affordable case with above-average protection, it’s still worth a look.

Most fully rugged cases have a hybrid build, but the Rugged Armor keeps things simple with a fully TPU build. This makes it very flexible so it’s easy to install or remove.

The Rugged Armor isn't quite a rugged case, but it gets most of the way there without the bulk.

The case is comfortable to hold and use, with a slightly rough finish on the back and grips on the sides. However, I did find the finish a bit slippery, especially compared to the more rubbery finish on traditional polycarbonate cases.

The buttons are raised and easy to find, but unlike most rugged cases, they’re not fully covered. There’s a significant gap on either side of the button covers, which means dust and debris can slip in. I still found them easy to locate without looking, but the design is identical to Spigen’s other thin cases, so don’t expect any extra protection.

Still, the case does look great, with a matte finish that didn’t show any fingerprints or smudges. The back is very minimal, with just a hint of carbon fiber at the bottom to remind you that the phone is at least nominally a rugged case. That said, it only comes in black, so if you want color, you’ll need to look elsewhere.

As for drop protection, the Rugged Armor has thicker corner bumpers than most Spigen cases, as well as the standard Air Cushion technology to prevent major damage if the phone lands right on a corner. It also has a raised lip around the screen and camera lenses to prevent scratches, but none of the port covers or over-the-top drop protection you’d find on most rugged cases.

Ultimately, if you want maximum protection, the Rugged Armor isn’t the case for you. But if you like the rugged aesthetic but dislike the bulk, the Rugged Armor might be a good pick. It’s less than half the price of most rugged cases, and at the end of the day, it’s probably more than enough to keep your phone safe.

What are the best Spigen Rugged Armor alternatives?

While the Spigen Rugged Armor is more of a standard case in rugged clothing, there are plenty of more protective cases on the market if that’s what you’re looking for. Here are a few of our favorites: Otterbox Defender series ($53.51 at Amazon): If you are looking for maximum protection, the Otterbox Defender is the Galaxy S24 case to get. It’s much thicker, bulkier, and more expensive than the Spigen Rugged Armor, but it will make your device virtually indestructible.

($53.51 at Amazon): If you are looking for maximum protection, the Otterbox Defender is the Galaxy S24 case to get. It’s much thicker, bulkier, and more expensive than the Spigen Rugged Armor, but it will make your device virtually indestructible. Spigen Tough Armor ($19.99 at Amazon): Spigen’s most protective case, the Tough Armor, is a hybrid case that’s more likely to keep your device safe than the Rugged Armor. I also found the polycarbonate casing to be very comfortable to hold, and the price is virtually identical to the Rugged Armor.

($19.99 at Amazon): Spigen’s most protective case, the Tough Armor, is a hybrid case that’s more likely to keep your device safe than the Rugged Armor. I also found the polycarbonate casing to be very comfortable to hold, and the price is virtually identical to the Rugged Armor. Spigen Optik Armor ($20.99 at Amazon): Another Spigen case that isn’t technically a rugged case but has a bit more drop protection is the Optik Armor, it trades the thick corner bumpers for a more streamlined look, with the keystone feature being a full sliding camera lens cover. Again, it’s very affordable, but won’t stop major damage from gnarly drops.

($20.99 at Amazon): Another Spigen case that isn’t technically a rugged case but has a bit more drop protection is the Optik Armor, it trades the thick corner bumpers for a more streamlined look, with the keystone feature being a full sliding camera lens cover. Again, it’s very affordable, but won’t stop major damage from gnarly drops. Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro ($26.99 at Amazon): Supcase makes some crazy claims about the drop protection on its Unicorn Beetle Pro case, but you don’t have to throw your phone from a second-story window to see that this case is built to take a beating. It’s not quite as thick and protective as the Defender Series, but it’s half the price, so it’s a much better value. It’s still more expensive than the Rugged Armor, though. If you want even more options, check out our picks for the best cases for the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

