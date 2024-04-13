Spigen Tough Armor Samsung Galaxy S24 case review: Should you buy it?

Spigen Tough Armor for Galaxy S24 The Spigen Tough Armor can keep your Galaxy S24 protected just as well as cases that cost twice as much or more.

Should you buy the Spigen Tough Armor for the Galaxy S24?

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

Spigen is one of the biggest case manufacturers in the world, but one of the biggest holes in its lineup has always been truly rugged cases. It makes plenty of hybrid cases with decent drop protection like the Rugged Armor or Optik Armor, but only the Tough Armor can truly make the claim that it’s a rugged case.

At least, that’s the idea. It’s still significantly slimmer and lighter than the likes of the Otterbox Defender. Despite this, and the fact that it’s half the price, I was happy to find that it’s more than capable of keeping the Galaxy S24 safe.

In terms of the build, the Tough Armor features a hard polycarbonate backing over a flexible TPU cover. The TPU is uncovered at the top and the bottom of the case, which makes it easy to install and remove. Not quite as easy as a fully TPU case, but still a nice change from other rugged cases.

The Spigen Tough Armor is just as good at protecting your Galaxy S24 as cases that cost twice as much.

You can’t tell by looking at it, but the polycarbonate backing has a soft texture. This gave it a nice level of grip and made the case very comfortable to hold. Since the polycarbonate material wraps around the sides of the device, there’s no need for any extra texture or grips to keep it firmly in your hand.

Another element that makes this case unique from other Spigen cases is the fully covered buttons. These will prevent any dirt or debris from slipping in your case, but I found them to be a bit stiff in practical use. The volume buttons are also not raised, so they can be difficult to find with your thumb.

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

The back of the case is, franky, very plain, with only the kickstand interrupting the minimal look. Speaking of the kickstand, it’s handy for propping your phone up on a desk to watch YouTube or other media, but it only works horizontally. It’s also a bit flimsy, even on a small phone like the Galaxy S24. If you have a larger device like the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the kickstand will struggle if it’s not placed on a firm, flat surface.

Obviously drop protection is the key feature here, and the Tough Armor ticks a lot of boxes. It has thick bumpers with Spigen’s Air Cushion technology to protect the corners, plus a raised lip around the screen to prevent scratches. While it isn’t as over-the-top as rugged cases from Otterbox or UAG, it has what it takes to keep your phone safe.

My only real complaints about this case are the design and color options. Spigen has clearly prioritized function over aesthetics here, and there aren’t many color options to choose from, either.

If you can get past this, you won’t find a better rugged case in this price bracket. Most rugged cases cost at least twice as much and probably won’t keep your phone any safer.

What are the best Spigen Tough Armor alternatives?

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

The Tough Armor is a solid rugged case for everyday use, but if you regularly take your phone on adventures or into dangerous work environments, you might want to consider these alternatives: Otterbox Defender series ($53.51 at Amazon): The Otterbox Defender is the gold standard for rugged cases, and although it’s more than twice as expensive as the Tough Armor, it has dust ports, a belt holster, and super thick bumpers to keep your Galaxy S24 safe from just about anything.

($53.51 at Amazon): The Otterbox Defender is the gold standard for rugged cases, and although it’s more than twice as expensive as the Tough Armor, it has dust ports, a belt holster, and super thick bumpers to keep your Galaxy S24 safe from just about anything. Spigen Optik Armor ($20.99 at Amazon): For more targeted protection, check out the Optik Armor, also from Spigen. It drops all of the bulk of the Tough Armor and adds a sliding lens cover to protect the most vulnerable part of your device. It’s roughly the same price, too, which makes it yet another affordable option.

($20.99 at Amazon): For more targeted protection, check out the Optik Armor, also from Spigen. It drops all of the bulk of the Tough Armor and adds a sliding lens cover to protect the most vulnerable part of your device. It’s roughly the same price, too, which makes it yet another affordable option. Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro ($26.99 at Amazon): If you can spend a bit more, the Supcase UB Pro has some of the best drop protection on the market. It’s slightly more expensive than the Tough Armor, but it’s a very solid rugged case if you like the futuristic look. If you want even more options, check out our picks for the best cases for the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

