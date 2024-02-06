The best Samsung Galaxy S24 cases

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is finally here, and as expected, the S24 Ultra is stealing most of the spotlight. Still, the base Galaxy S24 doesn’t go unnoticed with its compact size, powerful performance, and remarkable battery life.

It is the perfect embodiment of a light, pocket-friendly smartphone that doesn’t sacrifice quality and functionality. No wonder it has already established its position as one of the best small Android phones on the market.

However, the S24 isn’t cheap, and when shelling out this much cash for a single piece of technology, you’ll want to ensure you get the utmost value for your purchase. And what better way to achieve this than to prolong the lifespan of your device by protecting it with one of the best phone cases from reputable brands?

UAG Monarch PRO Magnetic Kevlar® Series

Paul Jones / Android Authority

Traction grip. Oversized tactile buttons

Built-in magnetic module aligns perfectly with device 25-ft drop protection

Multiple layers of protection

When you buy an expensive phone, preserving its pristine condition becomes a top priority. Enter UAG, with its flagship case, the Monarch Pro. This protective marvel is meticulously crafted with an impressive multi-layer construction, including a shock-resistant core, a distinctive signature armor frame layered with DuPont™ Kevlar® material, a polycarbonate shear plate, and an impact-resistant rubber surround. Seamless integration with magnetic charging enhances both protection and functionality. The Monarch Pro is built to go further, ensuring your Galaxy S24 stays safe and secure no matter where life takes you.

The best standard Galaxy S24 cases While there are many good standard case options for the Galaxy S24, the following give your device the right balance of durability, functionality, and style:

Spigen Liquid Air

Spigen

Superb grip

Well-priced Balanced proportions

Decent protection

It’s hard to recommend good phone covers without mentioning Spigen’s Liquid Air. The case is widely appreciated, and it’s easy to see why. It has a minimalistic design that doesn’t turn your phone into a bulky slab, and it offers decent shock absorption. It also features a non-slip matte textured design that improves grip and makes you less likely to drop your device in the first place. Not to mention that you get all of this at an affordable price.

Caseology Parallax

Caseology

Grippy

Decent protection Three color options

Affordable

Caseology cases are some of the most trusted covers on the market, and the Parallax is no different. It is slim, durable, and features an interesting 3D hexa-cube design on the back. Additionally, its back and sides have a textured design to improve grip. All of that, combined with its wireless charging compatibility, clicky buttons, clean cutouts, and affordable price, make it a highly desirable option.

Mous Limitless 5.0

Mous

Adequate protection

Five design options Costly

MagSafe compatible

Although the primary purpose of getting a case is to protect your phone, most of us can probably appreciate the touch of style and elegance you get from a cover like the Mous Limitless 5.0. It is available in five unique designs, so you can pick a variant that appeals most to your taste without sacrificing protection and compatibility with MagSafe accessories.

Poetic Neon

Poetic

Simple and sophisticated

Good protection Eight color options

Inexpensive

While the Poetic Neon isn’t as popular as the Spigen Liquid Air or Caseology Parallax, it’s just as decent in nearly every regard. With the Neon, you get a dual-layer military drop-tested level of protection and an anti-slip back pattern so you never fumble with your device. In terms of aesthetics, you get eight awesome colors to choose from.

Dbrand Grip Case

Dbrand

Super grippy

Good protection Up to 37 different patterns

Relatively pricey

Like the Mous Limitless 5.0, Dbrand’s Grip case is stylistic without compromising on protection and functionality. It is available in 37 different patterns and colors and spots tiny textured dots and strips that make it one of the grippiest cases. That, combined with MagSafe compatibility, clicky buttons, precise cutouts, and chamfered lips, make it a great option, despite the price.

Crave Dual Guard

Crave

Good protection

Grippy texture Inexpensive

Eight color options

The Crave Dual Guard is the perfect example of a good phone case that isn’t popular. The cover has a dual-layer design crafted from shock-absorbent materials, including polyurethane, TPU, rubber, and polycarbonate. It also spots a textured surface all around and features tactile power and volume buttons. Not to mention that it comes in eight different colors.

The best thin Galaxy S24 cases For those who prefer a minimalist approach without sacrificing protection, the following thin cases should be just right:

Spigen Thin Fit

Spigen

Minimalistic design

Great drop protection Two color options

Cheap

Despite being such a slim case, the Spigen Thin Fit is fairly shock absorbent, thanks to the manufacturer’s signature Air Cushion technology. The case can take a reasonable level of impact without transferring the damage to your phone. It features tactile buttons and precise cutouts, supports wireless charging, and is PowerShare-compatible, thanks to its thinness.

Incipio Duo

Incipio

Simple design

Decent protection Soft-touch finish

One color option

The Incipio Duo is one of those cases that does what you need it to — protect your Galaxy S24 — without hassle. It is a slim dual-layer cover with good drop protection up to 12 feet, as advertised. While it’s only available in one color (black) it features a soft-touch, scratch and discoloration-resistant surface treated to resist 99.9% of bacteria.

Ringke Silicone Magnetic Case

Ringke

Affordable

MagSafe compatible Four color options

Smooth surface

Ringke cases are pretty popular options for good reason. The Silicone Magnetic case is simple and boasts decent features for the price. For starters, it’s available in four attractive colors, works with MagSafe accessories, and offers decent drop protection — all while being compact. The case’s only drawback is the lack of a grippy, textured surface.

The best clear Galaxy S24 cases Clear cases are perfect for users who want to showcase the sleek design of their Samsung Galaxy S24 while still protecting it from scratches and minor falls.

Spigen Liquid Crystal

Spigen

Long-lasting clarity

Good drop protection Three color variants

Cheap

The Spigen Liquid Crystal is one of the most affordable cases for the Galaxy S24. Despite being cheap, it still offers decent drop protection. It’s available in three versions: crystal clear, crystal quartz, and space crystal variants, each infused with blue resin for long-lasting clarity. They are also wireless charging and PowerShare compatible.

Otterbox Symmetry Series Clear

Otterbox

Good protection

Ten design options Made from recycled materials

Pricey

Otterbox is known for making some of the most terrific rugged cases. While the Otterbox Symmetry Series is not exactly rugged, it still offers decent levels of protection for your Galaxy S24. The case is available in ten exciting colors and transparent designs, including the clear version. And the company says all the models are manufactured from recycled materials.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid

Spigen

Long-lasting clarity

Decent drop protection Five design patterns

Inexpensive

As the name suggests, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid is made from a blend (hybrid) of polycarbonate and thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) for durability. The case is available in five variants, including the long-lasting transparent option. It offers a decent level of drop protection, thanks to the Air Cushion technology, and works well with wireless chargers and PowerSharing devices.

The best rugged Galaxy S24 cases When it comes to ultimate protection for the Galaxy S24, you can’t go wrong with any of our rugged picks:

i-Blason Armorbox

i-Blason

All-around protection

Camera cover kickstand Four color options

Fair price

If heavy-duty was a case, it’d certainly be the i-Blason Armorbox. It offers full 360o protection of your device with the reinforced TPU cover, built-in screen protector, and camera lens cover that doubles as a kickstand. Despite the emphasis on protection, i-Blason still managed to make the case available in black and three interestingly named colors: guldan, ruddy, and tilt. The company also included strong N52 magnets to improve compatibility with wireless chargers and magnetic car mounts.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle PRO

Supcase

360o protection

Built-in kickstand Three color options

Fair price

On par with i-Blason’s Armorbox in ruggedness is the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle PRO. It offers unmatched protection with the glass screen protector. While that’s already pretty impressive, the case features a kickstand that doubles as a ring holder, and it comes in three colors with a free-rotating belt holster clip.

Spigen Rugged Armor

Spigen

Elegant design

Excellent protection Wireless charging and PowerShare compatible

Affordable

Based on statistics, Spigen cases are the most popular choice for phone protection. And with inexpensive and highly shock-absorbent cases like the Rugged Armor, it’s easy to see why. Featuring an elegant and compact profile, this case could fool you into thinking it’s a regular phone cover. But on testing and close examination, its drop protection capabilities become more eminent. In addition, the case provides excellent corner protection and is compatible with wireless charging and PowerShare.

Otterbox Defender Series Pro

Otterbox

Exceptional drop protection

Holster clip kickstand Three color options

Expensive

In terms of damage protection, the Otterbox Defender Series Pro is even better than the Symmetry Series case. It’s also wireless charging compatible, comes with a holster clip that doubles as a kickstand, and is available in three colors. Another difference between the two covers is the inclusion of port covers in the Defender Series Pro to prevent dust and grime from getting trapped in your phone’s charging port.

Simtect Rugged Case

Simtect

Simple design

Remarkable drop protection Camera lens cover

Considerably cheap

In search of a simple, heavy-duty cover for your Galaxy S24? Simtect has you covered with its 14-foot military drop-tested rugged case. The cover is slim and sophisticated but hefty enough to survive 8,000 drops, thanks to its triple-layered AirArmor corners. But it isn’t all about drop protection. The case supports all kinds of wireless chargers, and its textured sides improve grip.

Rokform Rugged Case

Rokform

Superb protection

MagSafe compatible Only one color option

Costly

The primary function of a rugged phone case is to provide foolproof protection for your device. The Rokform Rugged case does that to an impressive degree, but there’s not much else to it — besides its MagSafe compatibility. It has a thick profile and is only available in one color, black.

The best Galaxy S24 wallet cases If you value convenience, the following Samsung Galaxy S24 wallet cases should offer a perfect blend of protection and practicality:

Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet Case

Snakehive

Genuine leather

Three card pockets Six color variants

Relatively expensive

If you need a well-crafted folio leather wallet cover, look no further than Snakehive’s Vintage Leather case. It’s made from genuine leather, so it feels good in the hand. And while it doesn’t offer a level of protection equal to a rugged case, it does well protecting your device against minor accidents and mishaps. Moreover, the case doubles as a wallet for carrying your debit and credit cards and some cash.

Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol 1

Smartish

Four design options

Textured sides Three card slots

Good price

When you slap on a storage pocket and flashy design on the back of a regular case, you get the Smartish Wallet Slayer. Well, not technically, but you get the point. Similar to standard Galaxy S24 cases, like the Poetic Neon and Caseology Parallax, the Wallet Slayer offers decent damage protection and textured sides for better grip. On top of that, you get three design options, each featuring a pocket that can fit three cards and a currency note or two.

Foluu Folio Case

Foluu

Four slit pockets

Available in three colors Reasonable protection

Cheap

Foluu’s Folio case is an affordable leather wallet case with four slit pockets — three for bank or business cards and the fourth for currency notes. It offers decent scratch protection, but don’t expect it to save your phone from a really bad fall. Additionally, the cover is available in three colors, including blue, black, and gray.

FAQ

Do Samsung Galaxy S23 cases fit the Galaxy S24? No, Samsung Galaxy S23 cases cannot be used with the Galaxy S24. That’s because the two devices have different dimensions and designs.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S24 need a case? While the Galaxy S24’s aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 front and back make it one of the most durable premium smartphones out there, like every non-rugged phone, it needs a case to help it survive nasty falls and scratches.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S24 have a glass back? The Samsung Galaxy S24’s back panel is crafted from the Gorilla Glass Victus 2, the same glass on the back and front of the S23.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S24 have a curved screen? Similar to its predecessors — the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S23 — the Galaxy S24 features a flat 6.2-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and even bezels all around.

