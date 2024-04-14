Spigen Optik Armor Samsung Galaxy S24 case review: Should you buy it?

Spigen Optik Armor for Galaxy S24 The Optik Armor is the best way to protect your camera lenses without adding extra bulk.

The Spigen Optik Armor is a simple phone case with a lens cover that's available for the Galaxy S24 series. The review product was purchased by Android Authority. What is the price? The Spigen Optik Armor for the Galaxy S24 retails for $45 MSRP. However, it's typically on sale for ~$20.

The Spigen Optik Armor for the Galaxy S24 retails for $45 MSRP. However, it's typically on sale for ~$20. Where can you buy it? You can buy the Spigen Optik Armor on Amazon or the official Spigen website.

You can buy the Spigen Optik Armor on Amazon or the official Spigen website. Is it worth it? If you are primarily concerned about protecting your camera lenses, the Optik Armor is a great buy. It isn't a fully rugged case, but it's still relatively thin and light, making it comfortable for everyday use.

Should you buy the Spigen Optik Armor for the Galaxy S24?

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

The camera bump is an unfortunate mainstay of modern smartphone design, creating yet another vulnerable element on an expensive device. The Galaxy S24 doesn’t have the thickest bump around, but it still creates a hard metal ledge on the back of your device. Thankfully cases like the Spigen Optik Armor are here to help solve that problem.

While it’s not exactly a rugged case, the Optik Armor is fairly durable. It has a hybrid build, with most of the case made of TPU and a polycarbonate camera enclosure at the top. Both the sliding door and the area around it are rigid, so you can rest assured that your lens glass will survive just about any drop.

There's no better way to keep your camera lenses protected than the Optik Armor.

The sliding door opens and closes to reveal or protect your camera lenses, so you’ll have to remember to keep it closed when not in use. I thought the door had just the right amount of resistance, which should prevent it from opening and closing on its own.

It’s possible that over time it might loosen or tighten, but the enclosure can be removed from the rest of the case for cleaning. Overall the quality of the build is excellent, as expected from Spigen.

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

Apart from that, it’s a fairly standard case. There’s a raised lip around the screen, the bumpers are relatively thick for extra drop protection, and the back has a rough texture for added grip. That said, there are no grips on the sides of the case, and I found the finish to be smooth and slightly slippery. The upside to this is that with the camera bump covered, it will slip effortlessly into a pocket.

One slight pet peeve is that the handle on the camera enclosure causes the phone to wobble slightly when placed on a table. This is true both with the door open and closed.

Spigen isn’t exactly known for interesting color options, and there are only a few options to choose from when it comes to the Optik Armor for the Galaxy S24. The dark green color above is one, and the other is black. iPhones get extra goodies like the MagFit edition, which adds MagSafe-compatible magnets to the back, but other devices are sadly left behind.

This is one of Spigen’s most expensive cases, typically costing around $20 on sale. Still, there’s no better way to keep your camera lenses safe, so if that’s what you want, that’s what you’ll get.

MSRP: $44.99

What are the best Spigen Optik Armor alternatives?

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

The Spigen Optik Armor is the best way to keep your camera lenses safe, but if you’re looking for more complete protection, here are a few alternatives we recommend for the Galaxy S24: Otterbox Defender series ($53.51 at Amazon): For maximum protection, check out the Otterbox Defender. It’s a huge, bulky case that basically turns your phone into a tank. It doesn’t have a lens cover, it does have port covers, and the bumpers are so thick that it’s unlikely your lenses will ever get damaged. Be warned though, it’s very expensive.

($53.51 at Amazon): For maximum protection, check out the Otterbox Defender. It’s a huge, bulky case that basically turns your phone into a tank. It doesn’t have a lens cover, it does have port covers, and the bumpers are so thick that it’s unlikely your lenses will ever get damaged. Be warned though, it’s very expensive. Spigen Tough Armor ($19.99 at Amazon): Spigen’s most protective case, the Tough Armor, is significantly more rugged than the Optik Armor, although it doesn’t have a camera cover. I did find the polycarbonate casing to be very comfortable to hold, providing a nice amount of grip without adding as much bulk as the Defender series above.

($19.99 at Amazon): Spigen’s most protective case, the Tough Armor, is significantly more rugged than the Optik Armor, although it doesn’t have a camera cover. I did find the polycarbonate casing to be very comfortable to hold, providing a nice amount of grip without adding as much bulk as the Defender series above. Spigen Rugged Armor ($16.99 at Amazon): While it doesn’t provide much more drop protection than the Optik Armor, the Spigen Rugged Armor is a nice, slim alternative that’s very comfortable to use. It’s very affordable, but don’t expect much in the color department.

($16.99 at Amazon): While it doesn’t provide much more drop protection than the Optik Armor, the Spigen Rugged Armor is a nice, slim alternative that’s very comfortable to use. It’s very affordable, but don’t expect much in the color department. Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro ($26.99 at Amazon): The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro is a protective case that doesn’t break the bank. It has excellent drop protection and comes in several colorways, although the design itself isn’t the most inspired. If you want even more options, check out our picks for the best cases for the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

