The best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra cases to buy

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is a beast of a phone, but if you’re going to invest in Samsung’s finest, you’ll want to keep it safe. To help you get the full seven years out of your new device, we put together this list of the best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra cases you can buy at launch.

Before we start, note that some MagSafe accessories have been known to stop the S Pen from functioning properly, so consider that before picking a magnetic case. Generally, just removing the accessory will fix the problem, so you don’t have to remove the magnetic case every time you want to use your S Pen.

Want to learn more about cases? Check out our guides to the best phone case brands and the best mobile accessories you can buy.

PROMOTED

UAG Monarch PRO Magnetic Kevlar® Series

Paul Jones / Android Authority

Traction grip. Oversized tactile buttons

Built-in magnetic module aligns perfectly with device 25-ft drop protection

Multiple layers of protection

When you buy a $1,800 phone, preserving its pristine condition becomes a top priority. Enter UAG, with its flagship case, the Monarch Pro. This protective marvel is meticulously crafted with an impressive multi-layer construction, including a shock-resistant core, a distinctive signature armor frame layered with DuPont™ Kevlar® material, a polycarbonate shear plate, and an impact-resistant rubber surround. Seamless integration with magnetic charging enhances both protection and functionality. The Monarch Pro is built to go further, ensuring your Galaxy S24 Ultra stays safe and secure no matter where life takes you.

Best Samsung Galaxy S24 cases

Samsung Silicone Case

Slim and light

Simple silicone case Great color options

Recycled materials

Samsung has always made great first-party case for its Galaxy phones, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra is no exception. The simple Silicone Case is the easiest to recommend, both because it’s the cheapest and because it’s hard to really find any faults with. The color options are fantastic and the fit is great, but the slim profile might not afford quite as much protection as you’d like for such a premium smartphone.

Cyrill UltraColor

Thin and light

Easy to clean Great color options

Affordable

If none of the color options on Samsung’s first-party case do it for you, check out the Cyrill UltraColor. It’s another thin case with a fairly basic design, but its TPU finish has a great fit, plus it’s very easy to install and clean. It’s not too expensive either, but the real selling point here is the colors: three flat colors and two camo options. Click below to see the full collection.

Spigen Enzo Aramid

Premium Aerocore Aramid build

Aluminum accents Slim and light

Good protection

The Spigen Enzo Aramid case is a new Galaxy S24 Ultra-exclusive case with a premium bulletproof Aerocore Aramid build with aluminum accents. Do you need a bulletproof phone case? Absolutely not. But it looks and feels great, while maintaining a slim profile and solid drop protection. If you want something unique, check this one out.

dbrand Grip

Great drop protection

Nice grippy texture Tons of designs

Expensive

The skin company dbrand doesn’t make many cases, but its Grip case is good enough to earn a spot toward the top of our list. It features a premium grippy texture all around the sides of the device, preventing slips and drops. If it does happen to fall, there’s great drop protection to prevent any serious damage. The best part about this case is the variety of design options you have for the back of the case. There are more than 35 to choose from, ranging from flat (in a good way) colors to more complex designs. You can also buy additional designs separately to swap them out, but both the case and the extra backing materials are expensive, so be prepared to pay for the privilege.

Spigen Liquid Air

Grippy texture

Relatively thin Very affordable

Some color options

For a more basic Spigen case, check out the Liquid Air. It’s a relatively thin case with a nice grippy texture on the back. It’s a great basic case that’s super affordable and comes in three colors, including a Galaxy S24 Ultra exclusive: gray. Try to contain your excitement.

Incipio Duo

Great protection

Classic design Only comes in black

A bit pricey

The Incipio Duo is available for just about every smartphone on the market, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra edition is just as good as any. It isn’t a particularly interesting case, using the same basic design as years prior, but it ticks all of the boxes you’d want in a basic case. Unfortunately, it only comes in black for the Galaxy S24 lineup, and it is a bit more expensive than similar cases.

Caseology Nano Pop

Simple silicone build

Attractive two-tone design Three color options

Very affordable

The Caseology Nano Pop is another silicone case but with a unique two-tone design around the camera lenses. This keeps things relatively light and streamlined but still adds a bit more visual interest. The Galaxy S24 Ultra version of this case comes in three colorways, and no matter which one you choose, it’s one of the cheapest cases on our list.

Mous Limitless 5.0

Premium backing materials

Gorgeous design

Good drop protection Built-in magnets

Expensive

Sometimes case materials can speak for themselves, and the Mous Limitless 5.0 fully embraces that concept. At its core, it’s a durable case with good drop protection and a built-in magnet array, but what really makes it stand out is the material on the back. You can choose from walnut, bamboo, black leather, speckled fabric, carbon fiber, or white acetate. They all look and feel great, but they do run significantly more expensive than cases with less luxurious finishes.

Samsung Standing Grip Case

Unique strap design

Build-in kickstand Three great color combinations

Expensive

Samsung’s Standing Grip case is similar to last year’s strap cases but with a more rigid strap that allows it to be used as a kickstand. As expected, the rest of the build quality on this case is excellent. The silicone finish adds a nice level of grip even without using the strap, and it comes in three gorgeous color combinations. It’s somewhat expensive, but if you’re investing in the Galaxy S24 Ultra, you can probably afford it.

Caseology Parallax

Interesting design

Good protection Four color options

Very affordable

The Caseology Parallax is another classic design that’s available for countless smartphones, with a 3D hexa-cube pattern on the back to add visual interest and a bit of extra grip. The Galaxy S24 Ultra edition adds two new colors, bringing the total to four. All of them are excellent, and they’re among the cheapest Galaxy S24 Ultra cases you can buy.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid

Simple clear case

Good drop protection Several variants

Very affordable

If you want a simple clear case, our top recommendation is the Spigen Ultra Hybrid. There are plenty of similar cases that are all around the same price, but the Ultra Hybrid nails the basics in a way that’s hard to beat. It comes in a variety of designs, including a cool Zero One edition that shows the internals of the device on the back of the phone and a version with MagSafe magnets. The Ultra Hybrid has a nice amount of drop protection, but if you want something thinner, check out the Spigen Liquid Crystal, which also comes in a few frosted designs. No matter which one you choose, they’re all very affordable.

Samsung Vegan Leather Case

Soft vegan leather finish

Elegant look Three finish colors

Expensive

While it’s not real leather, the Samsung Vegan Leather case for the Galaxy S24 Ultra is the next best thing. It still features a soft and luxurious finish that feels great in the hand, and it contains a minimum of 30% recycled materials for even more peace of mind. The switch to faux leather also means prices are down, although it’s still more expensive than standard cases. It comes in three finish colors: black, taupe, and dark violet.

Incipio cru

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Beautiful design

Solid protection

Three finish options Two colors are Verizon-exclusive

Expensive

The Inipio cru is a relatively new case from the company, but it comes in some really interesting finishes, including leather, textiles, or camo. Unfortunately, the textile and brown leather finishes are Verizon-exclusive, so you may have to wait a bit to pick those ones up. Beneath the exterior, it’s a standard TPU case with solid drop protection, although it does run a bit expensive.

Moment Case

Compatible with Moment lenses

Thin design Built-in magnets

Expensive

Moment is best known for mobile camera lenses, but in order to use those lenses, you’ll need the Moment Case to attach them to. Thankfully, it’s an excellent case in its own right, with a thin build and an integrated magnet array. Moment’s proprietary (M) Force magnets are exceptionally strong, making them a perfect match for the company’s magnetic mounts. That said, if you aren’t looking to invest in lenses or mounts, there are cheaper cases that can suit your needs.

Spigen Cryo Armor

Great drop resistance

Improved airflow for gaming Nice grippy rails

Two color options

Heat dissipation can be a huge issue when gaming on your phone while it’s wrapped in a case, but the Spigen Cryo Armor was designed with this in mind. In addition to all of the standard features like drop protection, it has improved airflow through the “AirCube” pattern on the back. It won’t make you any better at PUBG Mobile, but it will make long gaming sessions more comfortable and slightly improve performance. It comes in two decidedly gamer colorways and is surprisingly affordable.

Otterbox Defender Series

Excellent drop protection

Port covers

Three colors Bulky

Expensive

If you want full protection, Otterbox always has your back. The most protective case the company makes, the Defender Series, is a beefy case with incredible drop protection, port covers, and even an included belt holster. Above, you can see the Defender Pro version of the case, which is the same price and includes an anti-microbial layer. The standard version is every bit as good though, so pick up whichever one you can find cheaper because this is a very expensive case.

Supcase UB Pro

Excellent drop protection

Kickstand, belt clip, screen protector included

Slightly bulky Several color options

Very affordable

If you can do without the port covers, the Supcase UB Pro features the same excellent drop protection, plus a few extras like a kickstand, optional belt clip, and screen protector. If you don’t want to use the screen protector, there’s another frame without it. We recommend this if you plan on buying a tempered glass screen protector for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is easy thanks to the new flat screen. There are six color options available, and all of them are far more affordable than the Otterbox case above.

Spigen Tough Armor MagFit

Great protection

Streamlined design Built-in MagSafe magnets

Included kickstand

Spigen doesn’t make the most rugged cases, but the Tough Armor MagFit features solid protection without adding too much bulk. The streamlined design slips effortlessly into your pocket, and the built-in magnets mean it’s perfectly compatible with MagSafe accessories. There’s also a kickstand on the back, but in our experience, it requires a fairly solid surface to sit properly. There’s also a version without the magnets that’s a few bucks cheaper, but both are very affordable compared to other rugged cases.

Casetify Impact Case

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Highly customizable

Great drop protection Relatively light

Very Expensive

If you like to really get into the weeds with the design on the back of your case, the Casetify Impact Case is worth a look. It comes in literally hundreds of different designs, and although you can choose from three cases to print them on, we recommend the Impact Case for the best drop protection. However, it’s by far the most expensive case on our list, so make sure you find a design that you really like before splashing the cash.

Smartish Wallet Slayer

Cardholder design

Good protection Many design options

Affordable

The Smartish Wallet Slayer is a cardholder-style case that’s been around for years without changing. That’s mostly because the design is so good, with a slot in the back that holds two or three cards and cash. The sides have a nice grippy texture to prevent drops, but if you are a big butterfinger, it has great drop protection to keep your device safe. There are tons of great designs to choose from and all of them are pretty affordable, but do know that using this case will prevent most wireless chargers from working properly.

Samsung S-View Wallet Case

Folio-style case

S-View window Four color options

Only fits one card

Our final first-party Galaxy S24 Ultra case is a classic design that that company has been using for years. The S-View Wallet Case is a simple folio case with a small cutout on the front. This works with One UI to perfectly display the time and notifications while the case is closed, without risking damage to the rest of the screen. On the inside of the folio, there’s room for a single card, which is limiting but also prevents the case from getting too bulky. It comes in four colors and runs just a bit pricey.

Spigen Slim Armor CS

Cardholder case

Room for two cards Slim design

Comes in two colors

Spigen’s take on a cardholder case features a sliding door to keep your cards safe. The pocket has space for two cards, although we’ve found it to be a tight fit with embossed cards in the past. The nice thing about this case is that it’s still very slim and form-fitting, so it won’t add much bulk to the already large Galaxy S24 Ultra. It comes in two colors, but they’re both pretty dark.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra cases: FAQs

Do Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra cases fit the Galaxy S24 Ultra? No. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra are slightly different sizes, so the case will not fit properly.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra have a glass back? Yes. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has Gorilla Glass Armor on the front and back, with a titanium frame around the sides.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra have a curved screen? No. Unlike its predecessor the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has a fully flat screen.

Comments