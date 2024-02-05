The best Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus cases to buy

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus isn’t a massive departure from its predecessor, but with seven years of updates on the table, you’ll want to keep it in good condition for as long as possible. To help you get your money’s worth, we’ve put together a list of the best Galaxy S24 Plus cases you can buy right now.

Want to learn more about cases? Check out our guides to the best phone case brands and the best mobile accessories you can buy.

PROMOTED

UAG Monarch PRO Magnetic Kevlar® Series

Paul Jones / Android Authority

Traction grip. Oversized tactile buttons

Built-in magnetic module aligns perfectly with device 25-ft drop protection

Multiple layers of protection

When you buy an expensive phone, preserving its pristine condition becomes a top priority. Enter UAG, with its flagship case, the Monarch Pro. This protective marvel is meticulously crafted with an impressive multi-layer construction, including a shock-resistant core, a distinctive signature armor frame layered with DuPont™ Kevlar® material, a polycarbonate shear plate, and an impact-resistant rubber surround. Seamless integration with magnetic charging enhances both protection and functionality. The Monarch Pro is built to go further, ensuring your Galaxy S24 Plus stays safe and secure no matter where life takes you.

Best Galaxy S24 Plus cases

Spigen Liquid Air

Grippy texture

Relatively thin Very affordable

Limited color options

Spigen is one of the most well-known brands in phone cases, and the one case we recommend the most from its catalog is the Liquid Air. It’s a relatively thin and simple case with a nice grippy texture on the back and sides. Overall, it just ticks all of the boxes you’d want from a case, and it’s one of the cheapest options on our entire list. Unfortunately, it only comes in black and dark green.

Mous Super Thin

Very thin and light

Attractive design

Build-in MagSafe magnets Limited drop protection

Only comes in black

Pricey

If you’re someone who’s on the fence about using a Galaxy S24 Plus case, the new Mous Super Thin case is a great option. As the name implies, it’s just 1.2mm thin, which is thin enough that it doesn’t add any bulk but not so thin that it doesn’t offer any protection. It also features built-in MagSafe magnets in the back for full compatibility with a range of MagSafe accessories, but it’s also significantly more expensive than most thin cases.

Samsung Silicone Case

Simple silicone case

Thin and light Great color options

Relatively affordable

Samsung makes a handful of excellent first-party Galaxy S24 Plus cases, and the first one to make our list is the Silicone Case. Much like Apple’s Silicone cases for its iPhone 15 lineup, it’s a simple case with a nice grippy texture that feels great in the hand. It also comes in five color options.

Caseology Parallax

Attractive design

Good protection

Grippy texture Three color options

Very affordable

Spigen sub-brand Caseology only offers one Galaxy S24 Plus case, but it’s a fantastic option. It’s a standard case with an interesting design, featuring a 3D Hexa Cube texture on the back for visual interest and a bit of extra grip. It doesn’t have any built-in magnets, but it is still thin enough to work with wireless chargers. It’s also very affordable and comes in three colors.

dbrand Grip

Grippy texture

Great protection Tons of design options

Expensive

dbrand is best known for skins, but the company makes a single case called the Grip. As the name implies, it has a premium grippy texture all around the device. The real selling point here though is the variety of designs you can choose for the back of the case. There are more than 35 to choose from, including flat colors and more complex designs like the “Robot City” option above. You can even buy extra designs to slot into the back of the case to keep things fresh, although it will be quite an investment.

Incipio Duo

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Great protection

Tried-and-true design Only comes in black

Slightly expensive

The Inipio Duo features a design that hasn’t changed much in nearly a decade, and that’s because it’s just so darn good. It doesn’t have any bells or whistles, it’s just a great, basic case that ticks all of the boxes. Unfortunately, it only comes in black for the Galaxy S24 Plus.

Samsung Standing Grip Case

Unique strap design

Build-in kickstand Eye-catching color combinations

Somewhat pricey

The most interesting case that Samsung makes for the Galaxy S24 Plus is the Standing Grip Case. Similar to the strap cases of previous years, it has a moveable strap on the back that serves as both a handle while holding the phone and a kickstand for comfortable media consumption. It comes in three eye-catching color combinations.

Mous Limitless 5.0

Premium materials

Beautiful design Built-in magnets

Expensive

The Mous Limitless 5.0 is a very unique Galaxy S24 Plus case because it comes with premium materials on the back. These include walnut (pictured above), bamboo, black leather, amarid fiber, and speckled fabric. No matter which one you choose, it will look much nicer than a standard case, and the built-in magnets mean it’s fully compatible with MagSafe accessories like chargers, stands, and more. Be aware, however, that those premium materials command a premium price.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid

No-frills clear case

Decent drop protection Several variants

Very affordable

The Spigen Ultra Hybrid is a no-frills clear case, so if you want to show off your Galaxy S24 Plus’ natural colors, this is the one to get. There are plenty of other clear cases on the market, but the Ultra Hybrid is consistently our favorite after testing. It’s got decent drop protection and comes in three different clear designs. All of them are very affordable, but if you want an even cheaper clear case, check out the Spigen Liquid Crystal, which loses some protection for a super-thin build.

Samsung Vegan Leather Case

Soft vegan leather finish

Elegant look Three color options

Slightly expensive

Moving on to leather Galaxy S24 Plus cases, this first-party option is a luxurious and eco-conscious pick. The vegan leather backing is soft and durable, adding a hint of elegance to your device. It comes in three color options but is a bit pricier than standard cases.

Incipio cru

Good protection

Nice design Three color options

Expensive

The Incipio cru is the most interesting case the brand makes, with a nice faux leather finish on the back. It has the same great drop resistance the company is known for but with a more luxurious feel in the hand. It comes in three colorways, but unfortunately, two of them are Verizon-exclusive.

Otterbox Defender Series

Excellent drop protection

Port covers

Color options Bulky

Expensive

Otterbox is still the king of rugged phone cases, and the Defender Series is as durable as it gets. It’s a large, bulky case with fantastic drop protection and port covers to keep dust and debris from mucking up your device. It’s perfect to take on all of your adventures, but it is quite expensive. If you want something a bit lighter but still protective, check out the Otterbox Commuter.

Casetify Impact Case

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Highly customizable

Great drop protection Relatively light

Expensive

If you want a customizable Galaxy S24 Plus case, the Casetify Impact Case is a phenomenal option. There are tons of designs to choose from, many of which were created in collaboration with artists and graphic designers for an exceptionally unique look. As for the case itself, it features excellent drop protection without adding too much bulk. However, it’s one of the most expensive options on our list of the best Galaxy S24 Plus cases, so make sure you find a design you really like.

Supcase UB Pro

Excellent drop protection

Kickstand, belt clip, screen protector included

Slightly bulky Several color options

Very affordable

Another great rugged Galaxy S24 Plus case is the Supcase UB Pro. It doesn’t have dust ports, but it does have just about everything else — great drop protection, a kickstand, a belt clip, and even an optional screen protector. Despite this, it’s not too bulky and comes in significantly cheaper than the Otterbox case above. It comes in three color options: black, green, and red.

Spigen Tough Armor

Great protection

Streamlined design Built-in kickstand

Inexpensive

The Spigen Tough Armor hits a nice middle-ground between a thick, bulky, rugged case and a more standard hybrid case. It has great drop protection and a built-in kickstand, but the overall design is relatively streamlined and pocketable. It’s not quite as resistant as bulkier cases from other brands, but it’s also much cheaper.

Smartish Wallet Slayer

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Cardholder design

Many designs available Relatively slim

Very affordable

The Smartish Wallet Slayer has been one of the most popular wallet cases for years, and for good reason. It’s a relatively slim cardholder case with a plethora of design options to choose from. No matter which one you choose, it’s remarkably affordable, meaning you’ll have even more cash to stuff in the case.

Samsung S-View Wallet Case

Folio-style wallet case

S-View feature

Slim and light Four color options

Limited capacity

Samsung’s S-View cases have been around for years, but they’re still a great option for convenience and protection. The flap keeps your screen protected, while the phone is not in use, with the S-View window still allowing you to see the time or any notifications. There’s a card pocket on the inside of the case, but realistically, it only has space for one card. This does help keep the case slim and light, while similar cases from other brands add significant bulk.

Samsung Galaxy S24 cases: FAQ

Do Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus cases fit the Galaxy S24 Plus? No. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S24 Plus are slightly different sizes, so the cases will not fit properly on both.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus need a case? The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus features a durable Gorilla Glass Victus 2 finish, but we still recommend a case if you want it to remain in good condition over time.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus have a glass back? Yes, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus has Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back with an aluminum frame.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus have a curved screen? No. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus screen is a flat 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED panel.

Comments