Samsung's next-gen SmartTag trackers could be just months away

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung introduced its SmartTag 2 tracker back in October 2023.

Now a new rumor claims that the SmartTag 3 could debut alongside the Galaxy S26 FE.

If that’s true, it’s likely we may see the product introduced this September.

Always misplacing your stuff? With as many great wireless tracker options as exist today, you’ve got no good reason for not keeping a closer tab on all your gear — but which one’s right for you? Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag2 has been one of our favorites, offering a rich feature set and supporting a good-sized tracking network through SmartThings Find. But it’s also a little long in the tooth by now, launching all the way back in 2023 with now-ancient Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. Luckily for fans of Samsung’s tracker, it sounds like a new entry might be right around the corner.

Over on Bluesky, renowned leaker Roland Quandt drops a short, but very targeted teaser: Samsung SmartTag 3 coming soon, likely launching alongside S26 FE. That’s it for the moment. No details on expanded functionality, no mention of changes to radio support — just the assertion that a third-gen model is on its way, and that we could see it make its debut alongside the Galaxy S26 FE.

We haven’t heard a ton about what to expect from the S26 FE just yet, outside some theories about the silicon the phone might run. By far, the best evidence we have for it so far is the imagery we saw pop up in a Wireless Power Consortium product listing:

Samsung’s got an Unpacked event on the calendar for later this month, where we expect to see the company’s latest foldables and smartwatches — could the Galaxy S26 FE and this SmartTag 3 also be on the agenda?

Odds are, probably not. At least, these last few years we’ve seen Samsung introducing its latest Galaxy S FE model in September, alongside the new Galaxy Tab S tablets. We’ve already taken an early look at Galaxy Tab S12 models, and it’s likely all this hardware could debut simultaneously at a Samsung end-of-summer launch event.

Before September rolls around, though, we’d sure like to start having some of our questions about this hardware answered. We’ve seen a lot of great new launches in the tracker space since Samsung’s last entry arrived, and this will be the time to step up and show shoppers that the company is not resting on its laurels, and has been working hard at innovating.

What would you want to see offered by a Samsung SmartTag 3 tracker? Give us your wish list down in the comments.

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