Fool me twice: Smart home users say they're done trusting Google

It’s always a risk to bet on a comeback. When one of my colleagues recently explained why he was willing to give the Google Home ecosystem another shot, he admitted he might be foolish for doing so. While he’s ready to take the gamble on the next generation of Gemini-powered devices, it seems the majority of our readers aren’t. After years of glitches and abandoned products, many users are suggesting they’ve been burned by Google one too many times to trust the company with their smart home gear.

The general sentiment left in the comments section of Joe Maring’s article is a vote of no confidence in the platform’s future. The original piece argued that new hardware, a redesigned Home app, and the integration of Gemini could finally put Google’s smart home back on track. However, the comments reveal a deep-seated frustration with the company’s track record, with many echoing one comment that Google has “destroyed all trust and goodwill.”

For some, the issue is the financial sting from previous investments. One commenter, ridahoan, put it bluntly: “Buy Google home hardware? Are you serious? I have a thousand dollars of paperweights and hundreds of dollars of Google books that no longer function.” The fear of product abandonment is certainly understandable. One reader added to that general mood, asking, “Why on earth would ANYBODY EVER trust Google not to abandon something… Fool me once…”

Gemini is a significant source of anxiety for some users.

Beyond the fear of abandonment, some comments focus on the painful state of the software. One user described the Nest ecosystem as “PAIN AND SUFFERING,” characterized by constant bugs and glitches. For long-time user Adam Powell, the deterioration has been steady: “I’ve used a home mini speaker for years now, and I’ve witnessed the thing becoming more and more stupid as time passes. Things that used to be quick and easy require multiple requests, and so many features just straight up stopped working.”

Unsurprisingly, Gemini is also a significant source of anxiety for some users. While Joe expressed tentative hope for the AI, multiple comments report that Gemini is actually worse than the old Assistant for basic smart home functions. Reader tanmay2705 explained their fear, saying: “Gemini on Google Home is what I am dreading most. On my phone, Gemini is much worse than Google Assistant was at home control tasks.” Another user reported that since Gemini was “forced” onto their phone, it is “insanely slower to process” and fails to recognize the wake word.

Despite the overwhelming skepticism, a few readers are either satisfied with their current experience or hold some optimism. Reader Tom noted, “I’ve never really had any problems with Google Home and look forward to the new features.” Others shared the hope that Gemini will continue to improve and serve as a turning point for the ecosystem, with the results of the poll in Joe’s article reflecting this sentiment.

We certainly can’t blame anyone who isn’t willing to give Google another chance with their domestic setup, and Joe openly accepted that he was taking a risk. Ultimately, these comments underline the challenging path ahead for Google’s next generation of smart home products. The company’s new hardware and software won’t just need to meet a high standard — they’ll have to maintain it to regain the trust of many users over time.

