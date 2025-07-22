Google Home is becoming a house of glitches, users say

TL;DR Google Home and Nest users are reporting a significant decline in reliability, with devices frequently misunderstanding commands or failing to respond at all.

Core features like controlling lights, routines, and speaker groups seem to be breaking down.

While the exact cause of the downgraded experience is unclear, users suspect upcoming Gemini updates are to blame.

Google’s smart speakers and hubs appear to be steadily declining in performance. A recent Reddit thread has highlighted just how these devices, especially older Nest hubs and speakers, have become more unreliable over the years, and it’s not the first time users have voiced these concerns.

“Now, I can barely get it to understand any command, or do anything that I could before. Nothing works, and all I get is – Sorry, something went wrong, try again later,” wrote a frustrated user.

Users are reporting problems ranging from misheard commands and delayed responses to devices performing the wrong actions or entirely ignoring instructions. Everyday tasks like turning lights on or off, playing music in specific rooms, or running morning routines simply don’t work like they used to.

Are your Google Home or Nest speakers and hubs still working as expected? 23 votes Yes, everything works fine. 0 % Mostly, some minor issues, but nothing major. 13 % Not really, frequent glitches or failed commands. 61 % No, they’ve become nearly unusable. 13 % I’ve already stopped using them. 13 %

What’s concerning is that these aren’t just a few isolated complaints. It seems to be a pattern affecting users who have invested heavily in Google’s smart home hardware. Features that once worked without a hitch, like controlling speakers in multiple rooms or triggering routines based on voice recognition, have become erratic or completely non-functional for many.

One user described how they can no longer play white noise in their child’s room. Instead, the sound plays in whatever room they happen to be standing in. Another user shared a strange issue where asking for the weather gives different results depending on who is speaking in their home.

“I ask for the weather, and it responds correctly every time. My wife asks for the weather, and it literally picks wherever it wants. Yesterday it was Eddyville, Kentucky. Today it picked Shawnee, Oklahoma. We don’t even live in that state,” reported another user.

Some users have also reported bizarre malfunctions. One person said that whenever they ask their Google device to turn off a fan, it turns off all the lights instead. Another user described how a simple request to turn off bedroom lights leads to shutting off every light in and around their home.

While the exact cause of these issues is unclear, the common theme is that Google’s smart home devices, especially older models, seem to be getting worse over time. Some users suspect that updates related to Google’s upcoming Gemini integration are to blame. Others think it could be a deliberate move to phase out older hardware in favor of new devices.

Whatever the reason, one thing is clear. Many Google Home users are no longer getting the smart experience they signed up for, and they are not happy about it.

