Survey shows people are really eager for Gemini integration in Google Home

Adam Molina / Android Authority

TL;DR A handful of major changes are coming to Google Home.

An Android Authority survey showed users are most excited about Gemini integration.

The Google Home ecosystem seems like it’s on the verge of a real glow-up. Google’s announced that Gemini will make its way to Google Home starting this week, and earlier this month, we brought you exclusive coverage of an upcoming overhaul to the Home app that should make it less of a slog to deal with. Google also teased an unannounced, Gemini-powered speaker at its awkward hardware event in August.

Our own Joe Maring asked last week what’s got you all most excited about the new chapter Google Home is entering, and thousands of you answered. There’s a clear winner in our data: A full two thirds of those who answered Joe’s survey are most looking forward to one aspect of what’s about to change.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Between the redesigned Google Home app, the new speaker, and Gemini making its way to Home, 67% of respondents are most excited about Gemini. That checks out; the legacy Google Assistant has always been relatively flaky, and as expectations around what we can get done in voice interactions have skyrocketed in recent years, Assistant just hasn’t kept up. Gemini surely still has some niche functionality gaps that’ll rub some users the wrong way, but it’s clear that Google’s AI assistant makes for easier voice interaction than, er, Google’s non-AI Assistant.

What are you most looking forward to with this new chapter for Google Home?

Gemini got more votes than the other options combined, which could be a reflection of just how crummy the Assistant experience has become lately. A few commenters on Joe’s piece said they’ve had bad experiences with Gemini so far, so this change probably isn’t very exciting to them.

Google’s new smart speaker came in a distant second with under a quarter of the votes Gemini nabbed. I’m personally pretty excited about it, but I can see Gemini being the more popular pick — assuming it makes its way to Google’s older smart speakers, that’s a significant free upgrade for folks who have already bought in.

The reworked Google Home app got even fewer votes than the new speaker, however, with a share of just 12% of the votes. It’s possible to do plenty in Google Home without ever opening the Home app using Gemini on a smartphone or the old Assistant on Google’s existing speakers, so if you’re not a power Home user, the app might not mean much to you.

Still, I was surprised to see so many respondents excited about Gemini above everything else here. Do these results make sense to you? What would you have expected? Let us know in the comments.

Follow