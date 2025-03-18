Google's new Severance Easter egg is one only innies will understand

TL;DR Google’s latest Search Easter egg celebrates Severance season two.

Just search for “Severance” and Google will pepper your screen with blue Lumon balloons.

Severance is getting ready for its season finale, airing this Friday on Apple TV Plus.

In a just a few more days, Severance will air its season two finale, so everyone can finally cancel their Apple TV Plus subscriptions. In all seriousness, though, the sci-fi thriller has emerged as one of Apple’s biggest streaming hits, and it arrived at the perfect time for Android users to watch. Now as Severance gets ready to wrap things up ahead of its final third season, Google is getting involved with a little promotional help, featuring the show for its latest Search Easter egg.

Google loves hiding little surprises in its services, whether we’re talking about the brand new Android 16 Easter egg or some hidden Deadpool action in Circle to Search. Easter eggs in Google Search itself date back decades now, from spinning the screen when you look up “do a barrel roll,” to results floating away as they defy gravity. Lately we’ve checked out a bunch of new additions helping to advertise media events like the latest season of Squid Game, so Severance finds itself in good company.

Severance producer and frequent director Ben Stiller shared his show’s new Easter egg on X last night, giving fans the heads-up that when you Google “Severance” you’ll now trigger a flood a blue balloons floating up from the bottom of the screen. Balloons have been a recurring motif on the show, especially in Lumon blue like we get here. Go ahead and click or tap on that button at the bottom of your screen and you’ll soon find it utterly swarmed by balloons.

The Google Search Easter egg is just the very latest component in what’s been a largely impressive marketing effort for Severance season 2, involving not just a real-world pop-up event featuring the cast in New York’s Grand Central Terminal, but also other online components, like an interactive game that lets you try your own hand at Macrodata Refinement.

What secrets will Cold Harbor reveal? Severance’s season two finale airs this Friday on Apple TV Plus. Before it gets here, share your wildest theories down in the comments.

