Google's latest Easter egg invites you to try your luck at Squid Game's Red Light, Green Light game

TL;DR Google’s got a new Easter egg for the season two release of Squid Game.

Search for “squid game” to play an in-browser version of Red Light, Green Light.

Other companies like Samsung have joined in with their own Squid Game promotions.

Who doesn’t enjoy a nice Easter egg — some fun, hidden element inside software or a service that’s usually unlocked with a secret trigger? Android Easter eggs have been around since practically the platform’s inception, and have featured everything from basic animations to interactive games. While those are great, and we look forward to a new one with each year’s new OS release, other Easter eggs are far less predictable — like the kind we get every once in a while from Google Search. And you know we’re bringing that up for a reason, because today we’re checking out Google’s very latest.

We’re not just right in the middle of the year-end holiday season, but today also marks the release of Squid Game season 2 on Netflix. Samsung already got an early start with its own Squid Game promotion, and it turns out that a new Google Squid Game Easter egg has been hiding right under our noses for the past few days.

In order to get started, all you need to do is search Google for “Squid Game,” either on desktop web or on your phone. Start looking through your results, and you’ll quickly spot a card with the series glyph shapes employed by the series. Click or tap there to start the actual game, an in-browser take on the Red Light, Green Light game that debuted with the show’s pilot episode.

Just like on Squid Game, the goal here is to get your team across the finish line, but you’re only permitted to move when the robotic doll up top isn’t looking. Pay attention to her musical cues, and keep your reaction times tight, and you shouldn’t have much of a problem advancing your group successfully towards its goal. End up a little too slow, and if you’re spotted moving, one member of your team will be eliminated — though a with lot less lethal consequences than you’d see on the show.

Admittedly, the game is pretty easy — although, considering the consequences of the in-show version, we’ll take Google’s version any day. Kill a minute or two trying decide what to watch on Netflix tonight by trying it out for yourself.

