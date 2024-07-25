Circle to Search finally hits the big time: its first Easter egg has arrived

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR Circle to Search is getting a Deadpool & Wolverine Easter egg.

Search for something related to the film to see a character pop up.

The secret is still rolling out, and may not be available on your phone just yet.

Have you given Circle to Search a try yet? While it started out as a premium feature only available on select brand-new phones, it’s slowly been expanding its reach to more and more hardware, and Google expects it to come to 200 million devices before the end of the year. There’s a fair chance it’s on your Pixel or Galaxy phone already, but there’s a big difference between a feature being present, and users being familiar enough with one to regularly engage with it. Google might have a little trick up its sleeve for convincing more of you to start playing around with Circle to Search, as it shares word of the tool’s first Easter egg.

Google products and services are positively rife with Easter eggs — those fun little hidden secrets that really don’t do much, but remind us that software devs enjoy a good time as much as the rest of us. Beyond the annual Android Easter egg we always look for in the platform’s latest release, Google Search is also a frequent target, especially with branded tie-ins — remember the Thanos snap? This new Circle to Search secret follows that same path, and is here to promote the just-released Deadpool & Wolverine Marvel film.

Word of this new trick comes to us through 9to5Google (via Android Police), which heard from Google about Circle to Search getting its first hidden surprise. When you use Circle to Search to look up anything related enough to Deadpool & Wolverine, an animated character or illustration from the film will pop up on top of your card with search results.

The site notes that this Easter Egg is still in the process of rolling out, so don’t fret if you can’t get it to work just yet — we’re not seeing it on our own devices right now, either. But with Deadpool & Wolverine fresh in theaters, Google had better not wait too long to capitalize on its tie-in and get this one out to users.

