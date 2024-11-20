Google Search results defy gravity in this new Easter egg

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Google does a lot to try and keep its search engine fresh and interesting, whether that’s through its Doodles, occasional UI changes, or added features. Sneaking in Easter eggs also happens to be one of the many ways the company does this. Speaking of which, a new Easter egg has appeared and it celebrates the new Wicked movie.

Google’s Easter eggs work when you search for something in particular. For example, there was an Easter egg for the Deadpool & Wolverine movie. This secret had the characters Deadpool and Wolverine pop up on the screen whenever you used Circle to Search for something related to the film.

This latest Easter egg is activated by using the traditional search method of entering text into the search field. When you search for Wicked on desktop or mobile, you’ll see a witch hat in a green circle appear near the bottom of the screen. Clicking or tapping on the circle will cause a green light to appear at the bottom of the screen and the search results to float upward like bubbles rising from a cauldron. You’ll also be serenaded by Idina Menzel with the song Defying Gravity and other songs from the 2003 Wicked album.

If you just want a taste of the Easter egg, you can disable it by clicking or tapping on the X icon. Everything will go back to normal as if nothing ever happened.

It’s not necessarily a new animation, but the way it’s used for this promotion seems fitting. Pairing the Easter egg with music is also a nice little touch. Be sure to check out the Easter egg before it’s gone because it won’t be around forever.

