Report: Samsung really, really doesn't want a Snapdragon-only Galaxy S25

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is reportedly making a concerted effort to improve the yields of its Exynos 2500 chip so it can be used in the Galaxy S25 series.

The chip purportedly saw yields of just under 20% in Q2, while 60%+ or higher is apparently required for mass production.

A failure to improve yields means that Samsung will need to exclusively use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in next year’s Galaxy S25 phones.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is available with in-house Exynos or Qualcomm Snapdragon chips. However, there seems to be uncertainty over whether the Galaxy S25 series will use Exynos silicon. Now, a new report suggests that Samsung is making a concerted effort to make an Exynos-powered Galaxy S25 a reality.

ZDNet Korea reports that Samsung is making “all-out efforts” to improve the yield of the upcoming Samsung Exynos 2500 processor. The outlet reports that Samsung’s LSI division is focused on improving the yield of the new chip by the second half of the year.

The Exynos 2500 is built on Samsung’s 3nm manufacturing process, but the yield rate reportedly remained in single-digit percentages until the first quarter of the year. A project to supply engineering samples of the new chips was also apparently postponed at the time.

Will an Exynos Galaxy S25 actually happen? ZDNet Korea further claimed that Samsung has since improved the yield rate to just under 20% by Q2 2024. The website adds that this yield rate isn’t enough and that yield rates typically need to reach 60% or higher for mass production. For what it’s worth, leaker Revegnus claimed back in February that the 4nm Exynos 2400 had a ~60% yield rate.

Samsung apparently still has time to improve yield rates as mass production of the Exynos 2500 is said to be scheduled for the end of the year. So it seems like Exynos-powered Galaxy S25 units aren’t out of the question just yet, but it’s looking like a tall order.

The news comes after analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently claimed that the Galaxy S25 would likely be exclusively powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, citing the Exynos 2500’s poor yield rates.

