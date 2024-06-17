Rumor suggests no Galaxy S25 models with Exynos chips, just like in 2023

TL;DR A rumor from a reliable source suggests the Samsung Galaxy S25 series could all feature Snapdragon processors globally.

This would mean there would be no Exynos-powered models at all.

The reason behind this is alleged problems with Exynos manufacturing.

In 2023, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series made headlines for launching with Qualcomm processors across the world. This was the first time that had happened in a very long time. Unfortunately, with the Galaxy S24 series, we went back to business as usual, with some phones getting the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and some others getting Samsung’s own Exynos processors, which are mostly inferior to Qualcomm’s.

Now, there could be good news on the horizon. According to reliable leaker Ming-Chi Kuo, Qualcomm could be the sole supplier of chips for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, which we expect to land early next year. If true, this would bring us back to the days of 2023, in which any Galaxy S phone you buy would have a Snapdragon processor, regardless of where you live or which variant you choose.

According to Kuo, this is largely due to manufacturing issues on Samsung’s side. Allegedly, Samsung’s yields for what would be the 3nm build of the Exynos 2500 (the chip’s supposed name) are lower than expected.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first we’re hearing of Samsung’s Exynos 2500 being very behind Qualcomm. We’ve also heard rumors that CPU performance could be very much in Qualcomm’s favor right now, thanks to its work on the Snapdragon X processors for PCs trickling down to its mobile processors. This could be even more concerning for Samsung because it would make the feature divide between Exynos Galaxy S25 models and Qualcomm Galaxy S25 models enormous — or, at least, big enough that even casual users would notice.

It’s early days yet, though. The Galaxy S25 won’t launch for at least another six months, so who knows what could change between now and then. However, from where we stand right now, the Galaxy S25 series being all-Qualcomm everywhere looks like a very good possibility.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments