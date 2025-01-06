Samsung unveils Vision AI at CES 2025, bringing smartphone-like AI features to smart TVs

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has introduced Vision AI at CES 2025.

It is a suite of AI features for Samsung smart TVs, similar to AI features found on Galaxy phones.

Vision AI brings Generative Wallpapers, Live Translation, Click to Search, and more to Samsung’s full TV lineup, including Neo QLED, OLED, QLED, and The Frame.

CES 2025 is officially underway in Las Vegas, Nevada, and at its First Look event, Samsung has made a whole host of announcements, including new flagship smart TVs, a smart mirror, and an ultra-short-throw projector. However, the star of the show is Samsung’s Vision AI — a new suite of integrated AI features for Samsung’s comprehensive range of smart TVs.

With Vision AI, Samsung is bringing smartphone-like AI features to its TVs, promising users a more personalized and intuitive viewing experience. Vision AI will be integrated across Samsung’s full lineup, including Neo QLED, OLED, QLED, and The Frame. Its standout features allow Samsung TV users to understand what they are watching and customize their experience according to their preferences.

For example, Click to Search is a feature similar to Google and Samsung’s Circle to Search feature on phones. It instantly provides information about what’s on the screen, like identifying an actor or offering content details, without interrupting the viewing experience.

Live Translate uses on-device AI to provide real-time subtitle translations on Samsung TVs, much like Live Translate Galaxy on smartphones. This could be useful for content that doesn’t natively have subtitles.

Samsung’s Vision AI also enhances personalization with features like Generative Wallpaper, allowing users to create custom wallpapers for their TVs using AI.

Meanwhile, Home Insights and Pet and Family Care make Samsung TVs a central hub for home monitoring, with features that track the activities of family members and pets, provide real-time security alerts, and adjust home settings such as dimming lights and more.

Additionally, Vision AI promises to enhance the picture and sound quality on supported Samsung TVs by analyzing content and the user’s environment in real time.

