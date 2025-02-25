Samsung could make you wait much longer for its triple-screen foldable

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s first triple-screen foldable phone won’t launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7, according to a leaker.

Instead, the leaker says the new device will launch at a “later point in time.”

Samsung is tipped to be working on a triple-screen foldable phone, and a recent report suggested that we could see the phone launching alongside other Galaxy foldables. Now, a long-time leaker has suggested otherwise.

Tipster Max Jambor has claimed on Twitter that Samsung’s triple-screen foldable phone won’t launch at the same time as the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7. Instead, Jambor says that the new device will be revealed at “a later point in time.”

Samsungs tri-fold won’t launch alongside Fold7 and Flip7. It will be unveiled at a later point in time pic.twitter.com/muqmO1iRws — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) February 25, 2025

Jambor’s tweet comes hours after a Korean outlet reported that Samsung could launch the new device alongside its Flip 7 and Fold 7 foldables.

Samsung typically launches its new Fold and Flip devices at an Unpacked event in July each year. So the leaker’s claim of a deferred launch suggests that we might have to wait at least six months to see the triple-screen device. If Jambor’s assertion is true, then I wouldn’t be surprised if the device only debuts in September or October. The company usually launches its FE phones and flagship tablets during these months, so it’s not a stretch to assume that a triple-screen foldable would join the party.

In any event, previous leaks point to the new Samsung foldable offering two in-folding hinges. By contrast, the HUAWEI Mate XT offers one in-folding hinge and one out-folding hinge, giving it a Z shape. The Galaxy device is also said to have a 6.49-inch cover screen and a 9.96-inch folding display.

