There's some good news and bad news about Samsung's triple-screen foldable

TL;DR Samsung is rumored to launch its first double-folding phone this year.

A new report claims the device could debut alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 in July.

However, the report indicates that only a small number of units will be produced and sold in select markets.

With the Galaxy S25 series now officially out, all eyes are on Samsung’s next-generation foldables. While the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are expected to continue the annual refresh cycle, a fresh report from Korean publication ETnews suggests that Samsung might debut an entirely new form factor alongside them.

The report cites multiple industry sources claiming that Samsung’s rumored double-folding device is being developed and produced simultaneously with the Z series and could even launch at the same time. If Samsung sticks to its usual schedule, we could see this new form factor unveiled in July 2025.

The device, rumored to be called the Galaxy G Fold, is said to feature a unique inward-folding design, resembling the ‘Flex G’ prototype showcased by Samsung Display at previous exhibitions. Unlike HUAWEI’s Mate XT, which folds outward in an S-shape and leaves the display constantly exposed, Samsung is reportedly opting for an inward-folding structure to prioritize durability and reliability. However, this would mean that Samsung’s double-folding phone will need to have a separate external display.

The report also shares some rumored specs. The main internal display is said to measure 9.96 inches, while the external screen will be 6.49 inches. However, one compromise may be the lack of S Pen support, as the report reiterates that the device won’t include a digitizer.

And now, the bad news While the possibility of Samsung introducing a brand-new foldable form factor is exciting, the ETnews report also suggests that the device’s launch might be limited to certain markets. The publication claims that Samsung is only producing around 200,000 units for the initial release, and it could follow the same strategy as last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE, which is available in South Korea and China.

This would mean that Samsung’s most experimental foldable yet might not reach the US or Europe, at least not immediately. The reasoning is that Samsung wants to gauge consumer response before committing to a larger rollout. If this turns out to be the case, it would be disappointing but not entirely surprising.

In markets like South Korea and China, Samsung faces intense competition from HUAWEI and other Chinese brands that have been pushing foldable innovation forward. Meanwhile, in Western markets, Samsung has largely been iterating on its existing Z Fold and Z Flip designs without introducing drastic changes. With OnePlus and OPPO pulling out of the foldable market in the US and Europe this year, Samsung has even less pressure to shake things up.

It’s best to take the information with a healthy dose of skepticism. Just last year, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE was rumored to launch globally alongside the Fold 6, but it ended up debuting months later in just a couple of markets. Still, whether or not this new double-folding form factor makes its way to a wider audience, it’ll be interesting to see how Samsung gives life to a whole new mobile form factor.

